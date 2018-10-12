A sun-powered musical event is set for this weekend in downtown Laramie.
Solar Fest, now in its fourth year, is scheduled for 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St.
Five groups — Hunter Hicks, The Absolutes, Wynona, Hoi Ann and Tie Hack — are scheduled to take the stage. Their electrical needs will be met by the sun, thanks to a solar-powered trailer provided by University of Wyoming Extension. Admission is free.
Hosted by the University of Wyoming Sustainability Club, Solar Fest is taking place in conjunction with the Big Event, an annual day of community service for UW students that kicks off Homecoming Week. Following a morning of work, Big Event participants will gather at the train depot for lunch and an after-party.
Reno Toffoli, who plays bass for The Absolutes, said his five-piece band is excited about its first performance in Laramie. The group has been together for about five years and plays mostly in the Fort Collins, Colorado, area.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said.
The high-energy band covers funk, soul, Motown and R&B hits from the 1960s to the present day, led by vocalist Kathleen Strong.
“It’s amazing how good she is,” Toffoli said. “She’s why we can pull some of this stuff off.”
The Sustainability Club, which was founded in 2013, works in collaboration with other student groups on campus, with projects including promoting recycling and composting across campus.
