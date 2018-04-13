Films from across the state and around the world are set to screen in Laramie this weekend during the inaugural 307 Film Festival presented by Toyota of Laramie.
The event is scheduled for noon-9 p.m. Saturday at Studio City UW Plaza, 2433 Grand Ave. Admission is $20, and beer and wine will be for sale.
Nid Collins, a local filmmaker organizing the event with Jacob Edwards, said the 307 Film Festival features 22 short films and two feature-length films. Films were accepted in three categories: international films, films from the United States and films from Wyoming.
“Our emphasis is on Wyoming films and Wyoming filmmakers,” he said.
The day is scheduled to start with a block of short international films from countries including New Zealand, Australia, Ecuador, Scotland, England and Canada.
“Isolani,” a feature-length Scottish film by director R. Paul Wilson, is next on the schedule. Collins said Wilson, a magician and filmmaker who teaches sleight-of-hand tricks to actors, donated the film to the 307 Film Festival. It’s appeared in other festivals, including the Raindance Film Festival in the UK.
In the film, a young single mother tries to protect her son after witnessing a murder and feeling pressure from multiple avenues.
“It’s a slow-burning thriller,” he said.
The next block of films in the festival are from around the United States, followed by a block of films from Wyoming. Collins said most films have been made within the last year.
The event’s headlining feature film, “In This Gray Place,” directed by Wyoming native R.D. Womack, will close the festival.
The film takes place after a robbery gone wrong. Barricaded in a bathroom, the robber faces police and reflects on his life while harboring a secret.
Handmade awards will be given for best foreign film, best American film and best Wyoming film.
Collins said the 307 Film Festival, which received support from the Albany County Tourism Board, was inspired by the now-defunct Wyoming Short Film Contest, which ended in 2016. The contest was started by the Wyoming Film Office, which no longer exists.
For Wyoming filmmakers, the contest was a time to network and learn from each other, he said.
“It was a very exciting time,” he said. “You were getting together with other Wyoming filmmakers and having a jolly good time.”
Collins and Edwards decided last fall that Wyoming needed another avenue to encourage the production of narrative films. To keep the standard high, they invited filmmakers from around the world to join their effort.
“I really like to think that these people from around the world can find out about Wyoming and discover Wyoming as we discover them as well and build that network of filmmakers,” he said.
Collins said he hopes audiences will come to associate Wyoming with a thriving film scene.
“We want people to think that Wyoming is a place where they make really good films with high production value, even if they don’t have a high budget,” he said.
He envisions future festivals including multiple days of films and collaborations with others in the Laramie arts community.
“I love Laramie, and I want Laramie to do well, and I want people to be successful here” he said.
