A trio of musicians affiliated with the University of Wyoming are set to perform in Laramie next week as part of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association annual conference.
Helios Piano Trio, consisting of Chi-Chen Wu on piano, John Fadial on violin and Beth Vanderborgh on cello, is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the UW Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for students, with all sales taking place at the door.
Cheryl Hemphill, a local piano teacher and a member of the association, said the Helios Piano Trio was a natural choice to headline the statewide conference because of their Laramie connection and their experience as international performers and recording artists.
She encouraged Laramie residents to take advantage of the opportunity to see the group performing locally.
“They’re local, and they’re very good,” she said.
The performance is set to open with Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op. 1, No. 1,” followed by “Summer” from Piazolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.” Following the intermission, the program continues with “Piano Trio in B major, No. 1, Op. 8” by Brahms.
Fadial, a violin professor, has been part of the UW faculty since 2008. Vanderborgh is an assistant professor and cellist at UW who was recently named the principal cellist of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.
Wu, an assistant professor of piano, is a native of Taiwan and developed graduate school curriculum for National Taiwan Normal University.
All three musicians have extensive international performing and teaching experience, in addition to numerous recording projects. Each will lead a master class during the conference.
Also for the conference, the Wyoming Music Teachers Association commissioned a composition by Kevin Olson, a composer with FJH Music Company who will be the event’s main speaker. “Pistol Pete’s Piano Posse Rides Again,” for four pianists on two pianos, will be performed for the first time during the conference by local students.
“It sounds really cool,” Hemphill said.
The Wyoming Music Teachers Association is an organization that aims to support the professional development of private studio teachers. Go to www.wyomingmta.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.