A summer-long exhibit series at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center is set to showcase Laramie history during the last 150 years.
The series, already underway, is scheduled to run through Sept. 17. New exhibits every week from the center’s collections will cover different topics of importance from Laramie’s past.
“My goal with this is to focus on and showcase the collections that we have here that are very important to Laramie’s history and bring parts of Laramie’s history out that people may not know about,” said Katey Parris, a reference department assistant.
Parris is a UW graduate who has worked at the American Heritage Center for the last four years. She’s also working on a master’s degree from Drexel University in library and information sciences, with a concentration in archives.
She said the idea for the series was to highlight collections at the center that are important for Laramie.
“I ran with that idea and turned it into a series which will feature 20 different exhibits over the course of the summer,” she said.
In deciding on exhibit topics, Parris researched areas of importance to Laramie’s development during the last 150 years.
Exhibit materials include photographs, blueprints, postcards, letters and more, depending on the topic and the collection.
Many collections at the American Heritage Center consist of donated family papers. The collections are open to the public for research in the center’s reading room, where the exhibit is located.
“This has been a way to delve into Wyoming’s history and Laramie’s history and learn about so many things, and a way for me to showcase these things that people may not know about, even if they’ve lived here for years,” Parris said.
The exhibits will change every Monday.
“Pop in at least once a week and come see the variety that we have,” she said.
Upcoming exhibit topics include architecture, the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, Greenhill Cemetery, influential families, Laramie Jubilee Days, Fort Sanders and the military, ranches, highways and the Centennial Complex.
