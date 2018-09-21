CONCERT OF CLASSICAL PERIOD MUSIC
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BCPA Recital Hall
University of Wyoming Department of Music professor Dr. Theresa Bogard is set to present a concert of classical period music on a replica of a fortepiano built by Paul Poletti Fortepianos in the Netherlands during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The instrument is a copy of a 1796 piano by the Dutch builder Lodewijk (Louis) Dulcken, according to a news release. The Fortepiano is a smaller, gentler version of the modern piano and will be beautifully showcased in the intimate setting of the Recital Hall. Admission is free to the public.
‘TO THE STARS, MOON, AND BEYOND’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony is scheduled to present its opening fall concert, “To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert will present popular music from fanfare to folk, including Holst’s Jupiter from “The Planets,” Sousa marches, a throwback to the music of Glenn Miller featuring the saxophone section, film music by Michael Giacchino and more, according to a news release. Professor Scott Meredith will be also featured in a virtuoso trumpet competition piece from the late 1800s for soloist and brass band. The Wind Symphony is UW’s premiere concert band comprised of the finest wind and percussion musicians. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call at 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
‘SONGS’ CONCERT
5 p.m. Sept. 30, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is set to present Kaori Uno-Jack on bassoon and Naoko Suga as a guest pianist in “Songs” at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The program will feature A. Vivaldi’s “Bassoon Concerto in E minor,” H. Dutilleux’s “Saraband et Cortège,” M. Ravel’s “Pièce en forme de Habanera,” and two Japanese songs, according to a news release. The performance is free to the public.
‘BAROQUE ALCHEMY’
7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, is slated to present “Baroque Alchemy” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert will be in the style of a concerto soloists’ orchestra and will feature string soloists from all sections of the orchestra, according to a news release. Featured will be Viviadi’s “Concerto Alla Rustica,” “Concerto for Four Violins” and “Concerto for Two Cellos,” as a well as the “Concerto for Three Violins” from Telemann’s Tafelmusik TWV 53. Concertmaster of the UW Symphony Orchestra, violinist Jesse Silva, will be featured in Bach’s “A Minor Concerto.” Hometown talents Ross Macintosh and Eloise Fadial will perform works of Telemann. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
‘BELOW THE NAVEL ABOVE THE KNEES’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 11-13, BCPA Studio Theatre
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 11-13 in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
CONSPIRARE PERFORMANCE OF ‘CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, LHS Theater
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
LUNCHTIME CONVERSATIONS WITH CURATORS
12:10-12:50 p.m. Oct. 3, UW Art Museum
A free gallery walk-through of a new fall exhibition “Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” with special guest Melanie Yazzie, artist, exhibition organizer and professor of printmaking at the University of Colorado-Boulder, is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Oct. 3 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum
Led by Art Museum curators, discussions will be casual and informal. A free lunch will be provided following the in-gallery conversation.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events the first Wednesday of each month during UW’s fall semester. Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum.
FAMILY SATURDAY WORKSHOP
10 a.m.-noon Oct. 6, UW Art Museum
Family Saturday Workshop, hosted the first Saturday of each month, is slated for 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 6 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
During this workshop, families of all kinds can explore two exhibitions, ‘Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths’ and ‘Highpoint Editions: Contemporary Prints.” Following the brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or independent exploration is in the Museum Studio.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Tuesday.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
BEYOND BORDERS BOOK CLUB
7-8 p.m. Oct. 10 ,The Library Sports Grille & Brewery
Those who would like to virtually (by reading) travel all around the world, including to exotic, hostile or little-known countries, without the hassles of actual travel, are encouraged to join the Beyond Borders Book Club, which is gearing up for its first meeting. The meet- and-greet meeting is set for 7-8 p.m. Oct. 10 at The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St., so prospective members can get to know each other and select the first book to read.
The group plans to meet the second Wednesday of each month as members read a book from a different country of the world. Books can be borrowed from the Albany County Public Library. Email Diana Spears at heuxd826@yahoo.com or go to www.albanycountylibrary.org/book-clubs.aspx for more information.
