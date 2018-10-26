UW hosting finale concert, festival
2 p.m. Saturday, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to present the Finale Concert for the MANCAMP and Wyoming Women of Song vocal festivals on at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert features the UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks, Bel Canto and festival participants. The concert is free to the public.
The UW Singing Statesmen host MANCAMP, while Bel Canto hosts Wyoming Women of Song, which bring together 75 young singers from area high schools, middle schools and elementary schools in the first-ever festivals to promote male and female singing, according to a news release. The festivals focus on mentorship of younger singers by the collegiate singers, leadership and musical skill.
Contact Nicole Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
WYSAIL Halloween Bash
2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Moose Lodge
Albany County’s WYSAIL chapter is planning a Halloween Bash from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
Waiver participants, families and friends are invited for music, dancing and refreshments. Costumes are optional, but there will be prizes for creative costumes. Attendees are welcome to bring a healthy snack to share. People who use walkers or wheelchairs should use the back entrance for best accessibility.
Email Susan Dunnebecke slowsusanpeoplefirst@gmail.com for more information.
UW Faculty Recital
3 p.m. Sunday, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Faculty Recital Series presents Jennifer Stucki, oboe, and Xin Chang, piano, in “Fantasy” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature works based on fantastical themes and selected from across all genres and styles, including Benjamin Godard’s “Legende Pastorale,” Joseph Schwantner’s “Black Anemones,” originally for voice and piano, Dirk-Michael Kirsch’s “Ganymed” for solo oboe, Hector Berlioz’s “La Mort d’Ophelie,” originally for voice and piano, and Paul Patterson’s “Phoenix Concerto.”
‘Earth Song’
7:30 p.m. Monday, BCPA Concert Hall
The Laramie Civic Chorus and Community Band, along with conductors Holly Dalrymple and Robert Belser, is slated to present “Earth Song” at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will feature music selections including “March Diabolique,” “Moscow 1941,” “Earthdance,” music from “Les Miserables,” “American Riversongs” and “Grand Canyon Fanfare.”
Community Band and Civic Chorus personnel include community members from Laramie and the area, ranging from Woods Landing to Curt Gowdy, University of Wyoming students and faculty members from diverse units across campus and UW music students playing secondary instruments to develop expertise, according to a news release.
The ensembles are always open to new members.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for more information.
‘Hommage to Claude Debussy’
Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Class: 1 p.m. Thursday (both in BCPA Recital Hall)
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to host one of the greatest contemporary saxophonists, Claude Delangle, for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as well as a master class at 1 p.m. Thursday. Both events are free in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
Soloist, researcher and pedagogue, Claude Delangle stands out as the master of the French saxophone. Privileged interpreter of classic works, Delangle enriches the repertoire and encourages creation by collaborating with the most renowned composers, and promoting the youngest, according to a news release.
Delangle’s recital at UW, “Hommage to Claude Debussy,” showcases works by the French composer.
‘The Rhinoceros’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-10, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, BCPA Thrust Theatre
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Relative Theatrics production of ‘A Number’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3, Nov. 7-10. Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number”addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 7-10 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
STUDIOWYO: WILDERMISS, ELK TONGUE, AND MADY LUNDBLAD
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO plans to bring three outstanding sets of performers to the stage, according to a news release. This indie rock show will open with Mady Lundblad and Elk Tongue, followed by Denver’s Wildermiss. StudioWYO is also honored to present a performance in conjunction with SLCE as part of Poke’s Vote. The show is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Opener Lundblad is a University of Wyoming junior from Aurora, Colorado. Lundblad is an avid choral student and a participant in the UW Collegiate Chorale who has also performed in Spain for a Chorale Competition.
Elk Tongue, a four-piece piece band originating in Wyoming, describes their music as “psychedelic desert rock.” Shawn Hess, member of Elk Tongue, is a StudioWYO veteran after having hosted Open Mic Night in 2017. Elk Tongue also played at WHAT Fest this summer in Centennial. Find the band on Facebook or Instagram.
Headliner Wildermiss is an award-winning quartet sweeping the region with their ever-growing fanbase. Wildermiss is only two years old, but has won back-to-back KTCL benchmark promotions: the annual Big Gig and Hometown for the Holidays. Find the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
“The Night Circus” is a fantasy novel about a wandering magical circus that is only open from sunset to sunrise. Behind the scenes, a fierce competition is underway: a duel between two young magicians who have been trained since childhood expressly for this purpose by their mercurial instructors, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for December is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
STUDIOWYO: MORAL PANIC AND THE LOCALS
7-9 p.m. Nov. 8, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO plans to present two local acoustic bands. Headlining is Moral Panic along with openers The Locals. This show is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
The Locals offer a little bit of everything, bringing a unique twist in combining a bit of country with a bit of rock and roll, according to a news release. Find the band on Facebook for more information.
Moral Panic is a five-piece acoustic rock band that has played in various places throughout the state. They drew quite a crowd at WHAT Fest 2018. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
TOUCHSTONE LARAMIE
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11, Fairfield Inn and Suites
The much-anticipated sixth biennial Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition and Sale returns this year during Veterans Day Weekend in Laramie.
As one of Southeast Wyoming’s most intimate and unique art experiences, Touchstone Laramie is a biennial, artist-run exhibition hosted by the Laramie Artists Project, a local organization run entirely by Albany County artists that transforms an entire floor of hotel guest rooms into more than 30 individual artist-designed mini galleries that are as professional as they are personal, according to a news release.
This year’s exhibiting artists include Alberto Alcantera, Joe Arnold, John D. Baker, Wendy Bredehoft or WLBart, Mack Brislawn, Jerry Glass, Billie Kay Gross of Studio Jardin, Brian Harrington of Legrand Wolf, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener of Ace in the Hole Woodworks, Favian Hernandez, Svetlana Howe, Jim Jereb, Timothy John, Clay Johnson, Ray Jordan, Lee Lane, Nancy Marlatt, Susan Moldenhauer, Crystal Lawrence of The Running Cat Studio, Linda Lillegraven, Ginnie Madsen, Jon Madsen, Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios, Barry O’Riley, Robert Seabeck, Gail Shive of Stone Wall Studio, Jeny Stoesz of Jeny Originals, Doc Thissen, Wayne Thompson, René Williams of Science Loves Art, Mike Vanata, and Paula Wilson-Caziér of Honey Tree Studios.
The event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1673 Centennial Drive.
Go to www.laramieartistsproject.org to learn more, meet the artists and a get a sneak peak of the exhibition.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
3 p.m. Nov. 18, St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Nov. 18: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.