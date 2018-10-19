Organ concert series to begin Sunday
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, only the first concert will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. All subsequent concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
7:30 p.m. Sunday: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Nov. 18: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
STUDIOWYO OPEN MIC NIGHT
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO’s second Open Mic Night of the semester is slated for 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public, and all ages are not only welcome but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hosting this lively set of performances is DJ Korpitz, from the band Redbush. Redbush is a Laramie rock band in which Korpitz plays guitar and vocals.
Find Redbush on Facebook or go to www.redbush.bandcamp.com for more information about DJ Korpitz or the band.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services, according to a news release.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment.
Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
‘EARTH SONG’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, BCPA Concert Hall
The Laramie Civic Chorus and Community Band, along with conductors Holly Dalrymple and Robert Belser, is slated to present “Earth Song” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will feature music selections including “March Diabolique,” “Moscow 1941,” “Earthdance,” music from “Les Miserables,” “American Riversongs” and “Grand Canyon Fanfare.”
Community Band and Civic Chorus personnel include community members from Laramie and the area, ranging from Woods Landing to Curt Gowdy, University of Wyoming students and faculty members from diverse units across campus and UW music students playing secondary instruments to develop expertise, according to a news release.
The ensembles are always open to new members.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for more information.
‘HOMMAGE TO CLAUDE DEBUSSY’
Concert: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Class: 1 p.m. Nov. 1 (both in BCPA Recital Hall)
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to host one of the greatest contemporary saxophonists, Claude Delangle, for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, as well as a master class at 1 p.m. Nov. 1. Both events are free in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
Soloist, researcher and pedagogue, Claude Delangle stands out as the master of the French saxophone. Privileged interpreter of classic works, Delangle enriches the repertoire and encourages creation by collaborating with the most renowned composers, and promoting the youngest, according to a news release.
Delangle’s recital at UW, “Hommage to Claude Debussy,” showcases works by the French composer.
RELATIVE THEATRICS PRODUCTION OF ‘A NUMBER’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3, Nov. 7-10. Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number”addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 7-10 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
STUDIOWYO: WILDERMISS, ELK TONGUE, AND MADY LUNDBLAD
7-9 p.m. Nov. 1, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO plans to bring three outstanding sets of performers to the stage, according to a news release. This indie rock show will open with Mady Lundblad and Elk Tongue, followed by Denver’s Wildermiss. StudioWYO is also honored to present a performance in conjunction with SLCE as part of Poke’s Vote. The show is from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Opener Lundblad is a University of Wyoming junior from Aurora, Colorado. Lundblad is an avid choral student and a participant in the UW Collegiate Chorale who has also performed in Spain for a Chorale Competition.
Elk Tongue, a four-piece piece band originating in Wyoming, describes their music as “psychedelic desert rock.” Shawn Hess, member of Elk Tongue, is a StudioWYO veteran after having hosted Open Mic Night in 2017. Elk Tongue also played at WHAT Fest this summer in Centennial. Find the band on Facebook or Instagram.
Headliner Wildermiss is an award-winning quartet sweeping the region with their ever-growing fanbase. Wildermiss is only two years old, but has won back-to-back KTCL benchmark promotions: the annual Big Gig and Hometown for the Holidays. Find the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify.
‘THE RHINOCEROS’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-10, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, BCPA Thrust Theatre
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
“The Night Circus” is a fantasy novel about a wandering magical circus that is only open from sunset to sunrise. Behind the scenes, a fierce competition is underway: a duel between two young magicians who have been trained since childhood expressly for this purpose by their mercurial instructors, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for December is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
