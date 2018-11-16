Cancellation: ‘Music of
Clause Debussy’ Concert
The Helios Trio concert slated for 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall has been postponed until the spring.
Dorothy Tuthill Art Show
5:30-7 p.m. today, Cowgirl Yarn
Dorothy Tuthill is Cowgirl Yarn’s resident master weaver and artist extraordinaire, according to a news release. She has crafted hundreds of unique pieces that convey movement, skill and a mastery of both color and texture. She is a constant source of inspiration and knowledge for the weaving community throughout the mountain west. The public is invited to meet Tuthill, talk to her about her art and check out the incredible pieces she will have on display and for sale during a show from 5:30-7 p.m. today at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave.
Organ Concert Series
3 p.m. Sunday, St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Sunday: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopping
by Wyoming Territorial Prison
9-10 a.m. Sunday, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping in Laramie from 9-10 a.m. Sunday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The free event will allow the public to see the tree that will be placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Wyoming Territorial Prison
Holiday Lights and Music Show
5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW Collegiate Chorale
Candlelight Concert
7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29, St. Matthew Episcopal Cathedral
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale is set to present its annual candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. This select choir is directed by Nicole Lamartine and accompanied by Ginny Gingrich, piano, and Jeff Selden, guitar.
This year’s program is “The Returning,” which presents music from many spiritual traditions to highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community. Featured pieces include the incredible “Sanctus” from Bach’s B Minor Mass and the premiere “If You Want to Hold My Hand,” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson. The concert concludes with the traditional candle lighting and singing of “Silent Night.”
This annual concert sells out, so get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8, Gryphon Theatre
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in Santaland. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Laramie
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded for the best use of lights, the best use of theme and the best overall entry, according to a news release. Elf on the Shelf is the 2018 parade theme. Email laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or call Denise Deem at 721-1722 for entry application or more information.
University Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour
Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
Second Story Book Group Meeting
6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
“The Aviator’s Wife” is a novel that follows the life of Anne Morrow as she grows up in an influential family, her eventual marriage to Charles Lindbergh, and the trials, tribulations and notoriety that come with being married to one of the most recognizable men in the world at the time.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for January is “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon. All are welcome to attend.
