‘A Number’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number” addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
‘The Rhinoceros’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, BCPA Thrust Theatre
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
‘Over the Hedge’ Screening
2-4 p.m. Sunday, Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is inviting the public to attend a screening of Dreamwork’s “Over the Hedge” with showings from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center located at 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be provided.
‘Balcony of the Sea’ Concert
9 p.m. today, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to present “Balcony of the Sea” at 8 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This unique concert is freely improvised, featuring musicians Blake McGee, clarinets, Jesse Lee, tape loop, Tiger Robison, electric bass, and John Wilhelm, synth and electric guitar, according to a news release. McGee will perform duos with each of the musicians, and the show will culminate in a large ensemble piece.
Free improvisation began in the 1960’s by classically trained musicians as a response to “Free Jazz.” It has no set rules for form, chords, or sound production, but focuses on timbre, rhythm, pitch and musicality.
‘MUSIC FOR FLUTE, VIOLA, AND PIANO’ CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to “Music for Flute, Viola, and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature Sara Lima da Silveira Costa, flute, Glêsse Collet, viola, and Theresa Bogard, piano, according to a news release. Selections to be presented include “Gosto do Brasil,” by Francisca Aquino and Ricardo Vasconcellos; “Sonhos,” by Liduino Pitombeira; “Sonata for Flute and Piano,” by Brenno Blauth; “Jouers de Flûte,” by Albert Roussel; and “Prélude, Récitatif et Variations, Op. 3 for Flute, Viola and Piano,” by Maurice Duruflé.
‘A TIME FOR JAZZ SINGING’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Andrew Wheelcock, and UW Singing Statesmen, conducted by Nicole Lamartine, plan to present “A Time for Jazz and Singing” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Jazz II will present “A Night in Tunisia,” by Dizzy Gillespie, three pieces by Sammy Nestico, “Prime Time,” “Fun Time,” and “A Little Blues Please,” and “Groovin’ Hard,” by Don Menza.
The Statesmen will perform “Medieval Kyrie,” by Vijay Singh; “Glory” (from “Selma”); “Sweet Rivers,” by Reg Unterseher; and “Fey-O,” a Haitian Voodoo song arranged by Ethan Sperry. The Statesmen will invite alumni to join in songs traditional to the group. The a cappella Happy Jacks will also perform.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
CANCELLATION: ‘MUSIC OF CLAUSE DEBUSSY’ CONCERT
The Helios Trio concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall has been postponed until the spring.
DOROTHY TUTHILL ART SHOW
5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 16, Cowgirl Yarn
Dorothy Tuthill is Cowgirl Yarn’s resident master weaver and artist extraordinaire, according to a news release. She has crafted hundreds of unique pieces that convey movement, skill and a mastery of both color and texture. She is a constant source of inspiration and knowledge for the weaving community throughout the mountain west. The public is invited to meet Tuthill, talk to her about her art and check out the incredible pieces she will have on display and for sale duringa show from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
3 p.m. Nov. 18, St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Nov. 18: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
U.S. CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE STOPPING BY WYOMING TERRITORIAL PRISON
9-10 a.m. Nov. 18, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping in Laramie from 9-10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The free event will allow the public to see the tree that will be placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
WYOMING TERRITORIAL PRISON HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND MUSIC SHOW
5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW COLLEGIATE CHORALE CANDLELIGHT CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29, St. Matthew Episcopal Cathedral
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale is set to present its annual candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. This select choir is directed by Nicole Lamartine and accompanied by Ginny Gingrich, piano, and Jeff Selden, guitar.
This year’s program is “The Returning,” which presents music from many spiritual traditions to highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community. Featured pieces include the incredible “Sanctus” from Bach’s B Minor Mass and the premiere “If You Want to Hold My Hand,” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson. The concert concludes with the traditional candle lighting and singing of “Silent Night.”
This annual concert sells out, so get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
DOWNTOWN LARAMIE CHRISTMAS PARADE
6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Laramie
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded for the best use of lights, the best use of theme and the best overall entry, according to a news release. Elf on the Shelf is the 2018 parade theme. Email laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or call Denise Deem at 721-1722 for entry application or more information.
UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S CLUB HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.