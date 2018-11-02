Relative Theatrics production of ‘A Number’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Nov. 7-10. Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number” addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Nov. 7-10 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
‘Rocky Terrain’ reception
4:30-6 p.m. today, ArtConnect Gallery
An opening reception for the “Rocky Terrain” is planned for 4:30-6 p.m. today at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St.
The exhibit will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 1-Dec. 1.
ArtConnect Gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Call 460-3304 or email artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Evensong
6 p.m. today, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
Evensong, a sung service of evening prayer featuring the St. Matthew’s Choir, is set for 6 p.m. today at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are invited.
‘The Rhinoceros’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-10, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, BCPA Thrust Theatre
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
‘Fire and Light’ concert
7:30 p.m. Thursday, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, is set to present “Fire and Light” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert experiments with the concepts fire and light to create a pleasing variety of musical offerings, ranging from band classics to new sounds, according to a news release. Selections include Holst’s classic “Second Suite in F,” “The Florentiner March,” “Suite of Old American Dances,” composed by Robert Russell Bennett, the master who scored musicals such as “Kiss Me Kate,” “South Pacific,” and “The Sound of Music.” The concert also features “Firefly,” the beautiful new work “Only Light,” and the foot-tapping “Yiddish Dances.”
Second Story Book Group
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
“The Night Circus” is a fantasy novel about a wandering magical circus that is only open from sunset to sunrise. Behind the scenes, a fierce competition is underway: a duel between two young magicians who have been trained since childhood expressly for this purpose by their mercurial instructors, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for December is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
Tashi Norbu visit
6-8 p.m. Tuesday, UW Art Museum
3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Rolling Tattoo
5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday, UW Art Museum
6-8 Thursday, UW Art Museum
Artist Tashi Norbu was educated as a traditional Tibetan thangka painter at the office of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, India, according to a news release. Norbu is visiting Laramie and has the following events planned:
n Partnering with local musicians, Norbu will create a large mural in a short time span, as a type of performance art from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Rotunda Gallery in the University of Wyoming Art Museum. The event is free to the public. The mural will be on display through July 27. Norbu’s mural will be added to the Art Museum’s permanent collection. Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/exhibitions/current/tashi-norbu-live-painting or www.tashinorbu.com for more information.
n The UW Art Museum has partnered with Rolling Tattoo to offer the public a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a tattoo performed by Norbu, the release states. Tattoos will be performed from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rolling Tattoo, 717 S. First St. Walk-in customers interested in receiving a meditative tattoo experience can sign up on a first-come, first-serves basis. Pre-drawn designs are available, and prices vary.
n The public is invited to join Norbu in meditation from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Cushions and chairs are provided. Whether attendees are first-time participants or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to unwind and experience a sense of calm. The event is open to the public.
n Norbu plans to teach attendees how to create a painting of a Buddha according to the principles of ancient Tibetan iconography, according to a news release. This is a great opportunity for novice painters to learn a new skill or for more advanced practitioners to develop skills. The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The workshop will combine traditional Tibetan methods with modern freestyle, giving a unique beauty to your very own contemporary Tibetan art piece. Participants will be able to choose their preferred colors. All materials are provided. Admission is $10 per person and limited to 25 participants 16 and older. Go to artmuseum.catalog.instructure.com/courses/tashinorbu11082018 to register.
Studiowyo: Moral Panic and The Locals
7-9 p.m. Nov. 8, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO plans to present two local acoustic bands. Headlining is Moral Panic along with openers The Locals. This show is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
The Locals offer a little bit of everything, bringing a unique twist in combining a bit of country with a bit of rock and roll, according to a news release. Find the band on Facebook for more information.
Moral Panic is a five-piece acoustic rock band that has played in various places throughout the state. They drew quite a crowd at WHAT Fest 2018. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
‘Balcony of the Sea’ Concert
9 p.m. Nov. 9, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to present “Balcony of the Sea” at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This unique concert is freely improvised, featuring musicians Blake McGee, clarinets, Jesse Lee, tape loop, Tiger Robison, electric bass, and John Wilhelm, synth and electric guitar, according to a news release. McGee will perform duos with each of the musicians, and the show will culminate in a large ensemble piece.
Free improvisation began in the 1960’s by classically trained musicians as a response to “Free Jazz.” It has no set rules for form, chords, or sound production, but focuses on timbre, rhythm, pitch and musicality.
Touchstone Laramie
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11, Fairfield Inn and Suites
The much-anticipated sixth biennial Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition and Sale returns this year during Veterans Day Weekend in Laramie.
As one of Southeast Wyoming’s most intimate and unique art experiences, Touchstone Laramie is a biennial, artist-run exhibition hosted by the Laramie Artists Project, a local organization run entirely by Albany County artists that transforms an entire floor of hotel guest rooms into more than 30 individual artist-designed mini galleries that are as professional as they are personal, according to a news release.
This year’s exhibiting artists include Alberto Alcantera, Joe Arnold, John D. Baker, Wendy Bredehoft or WLBart, Mack Brislawn, Jerry Glass, Billie Kay Gross of Studio Jardin, Brian Harrington of Legrand Wolf, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener of Ace in the Hole Woodworks, Favian Hernandez, Svetlana Howe, Jim Jereb, Timothy John, Clay Johnson, Ray Jordan, Lee Lane, Nancy Marlatt, Susan Moldenhauer, Crystal Lawrence of The Running Cat Studio, Linda Lillegraven, Ginnie Madsen, Jon Madsen, Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios, Barry O’Riley, Robert Seabeck, Gail Shive of Stone Wall Studio, Jeny Stoesz of Jeny Originals, Doc Thissen, Wayne Thompson, René Williams of Science Loves Art, Mike Vanata, and Paula Wilson-Caziér of Honey Tree Studios.
The event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1673 Centennial Drive.
Go to www.laramieartistsproject.org to learn more, meet the artists and a get a sneak peak of the exhibition.
‘Music for Flute, Viola, and Piano’ concert
7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to “Music for Flute, Viola, and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature Sara Lima da Silveira Costa, flute, Glêsse Collet, viola, and Theresa Bogard, piano, according to a news release. Selections to be presented include “Gosto do Brasil,” by Francisca Aquino and Ricardo Vasconcellos; “Sonhos,” by Liduino Pitombeira; “Sonata for Flute and Piano,” by Brenno Blauth; “Jouers de Flûte,” by Albert Roussel; and “Prélude, Récitatif et Variations, Op. 3 for Flute, Viola and Piano,” by Maurice Duruflé.
‘Music of Clause Debussy’ concert
7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, BCPA Recital Hall
Helios Trio is slated to present the “Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Helios Trio is John Fadial, violin, Beth Vanderborgh, cello, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, all faculty at UW Music.
The concert features three of Debussy’s great chamber works, including “Sonata for Cello and Piano,” “Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano,” and “Sonata for Violin and Piano,” which was Debussy’s last completed composition. It is a preview of concerts Helios will give in Spain in late November as guest performers at the Congreso Internacional in Oviedo, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death, according to a news release.
Organ concert series
3 p.m. Nov. 18, St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Nov. 18: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopping by wyoming territorial prison
9-10 a.m. Nov. 18, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping in Laramie from 9-10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The free event will allow the public to see the tree that will be placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Lights and Music Show
5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more inforomation.
Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Laramie
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded for the best use of lights, the best use of theme and the best overall entry, according to a news release. Elf on the Shelf is the 2018 parade theme. Email laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or call Denise Deem at 721-1722 for entry application or more information.
University Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour
Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.