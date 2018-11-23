Wyoming Territorial Prison
Holiday Lights and Music Show
5:30-11:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW Collegiate
Chorale Candlelight Concert
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, St. Matthew Episcopal Cathedral
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale is set to present its annual candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. This select choir is directed by Nicole Lamartine and accompanied by Ginny Gingrich, piano, and Jeff Selden, guitar.
This year’s program is “The Returning,” which presents music from many spiritual traditions to highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community. Featured pieces include the incredible “Sanctus” from Bach’s B Minor Mass and the premiere “If You Want to Hold My Hand,” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson. The concert concludes with the traditional candle lighting and singing of “Silent Night.”
This annual concert sells out, so get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
UW Art Museum holiday events
Nov. 29-Dec. 1, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to launch the holiday season with the 26th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees includes a silent auction for trees and holiday items donated and decorated by student groups, civic organizations, local businesses and members of the community, as well as performances by Laramie student groups. The silent auction opens with the Lighting of the Trees at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Bidders need not be present to win, and all proceeds benefit UW Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
During the “Lighting of the Trees” reception, visitors can enjoy dance and musical performances and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the evening.
The UW Art Museum will host a dance and musical performances by local choral groups, student musicians and dance companies from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Families are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and to create ornaments, cards and other holiday decorations.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees also celebrates the opening for the holiday exhibition of artwork by Albany County schoolchildren, which will be on view through Dec. 15.
All events are free to the public at the UW Art Museum, located in the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is sponsored by Laramie Spinal Care Center, Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, Toyota of Laramie, John McPherson DDS and Aspen Family Chiropractic.
Contact Janine Reinhardt at 766-3477 or janine.reinhardt@uwyo.edu for more information about these events.
Gala Holiday Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 3 p.m. Dec. 2, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music’s annual Gala Holiday Concert takes on a nostalgic air with a series of selections celebrating Hometown Holidays, according to a news release.
The performances, featuring Civic Chorus, Bel Canto, UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks and UW Wind Symphony, is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Patrons are advised to get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The Gala will feature beautiful sacred works, fun, popular holiday songs, seasonal folk medleys, the clip-clop and whinnies of a horse pulling a sleigh, and the powerful Russian Christmas Music as a finale.
The narrator this year will be Laramie’s own Rev. Marilyn Engstrom.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8, Gryphon Theatre
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for all students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
‘The Nutcracker’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 2 p.m. Dec. 9
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairytale and featuring Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Downtown Laramie
Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Laramie
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded for the best use of lights, the best use of theme and the best overall entry, according to a news release. Elf on the Shelf is the 2018 parade theme. Email laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or call Denise Deem at 721-1722 for entry application or more information.
University Women’s
Club Holiday Home Tour
Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
Second Story Book Group Meeting
6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
“The Aviator’s Wife” is a novel that follows the life of Anne Morrow as she grows up in an influential family, her eventual marriage to Charles Lindbergh, and the trials, tribulations and notoriety that come with being married to one of the most recognizable men in the world at the time.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for January is “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon. All are welcome to attend.
Organ concert series to continue
An local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
