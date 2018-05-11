UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During May, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will have four opportunities to see the new full-dome movie, titled “Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe.”
The new film intertwines science and mythology to take the viewer on a poetic journey of how the Mayans have viewed and understood the universe throughout their history.
Child-themed shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The month also includes five 7 p.m. Tuesday night shows. Tickets are $3 for UW students and $4 for the public, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased by going to www.uwyo.edu/physics and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Mind-Blowing Astronomy” is at 8 p.m. today. Stars the size of our solar system, time-warping black holes and giant voids of nothing are just a few of the mind-boggling topics this program will explore.
“Man in Space” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. This program will explore the history of space flight, from the Apollo mission to the International Space Station. After the show, visitors can build and design their own model rockets.
Young Pianists Honors Recital
7 p.m. Sunday, BCPA Concert Hall
A Young Pianists Honors Recital is set for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The recital will feature selected piano students who qualified to represent Laramie at the Wyoming Piano Achievement Day on June 9. The concert is free for public. Email allatch@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘I Am MLK Jr.’ documentary screening
RSVP deadline: Sunday
Screening: 7:30 p.m. May 22, Regal Fox Theater
April 4 commemorated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. The Laramie community has an opportunity to reflect on the social milestone of Dr. King’s passing. The documentary film “I am MLK Jr.” provides a lens on his lasting legacy of peaceful and nonviolent resistance as a means for achieving social justice. This film will be screened at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Regal Fox Theater, 505 S. 20th St., but requires ticket reservations in advance. Tickets are $10 and the deadline for ticket reservations is Sunday. Go to www.gathr.us/screening/23265. At the screening, there will also be a quilt raffle to support a new local nonprofit, Family Promise of Albany County, which provides housing to homeless families through a network of local churches. The quilt, Women of Courage, will be on display at the Fox that evening only.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. May 20, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. May 31-June 2, Cooper Center for Creative Arts
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. May 31-June 2 at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
HELIOS TRIO RECITAL
7:30 p.m. June 7, BCPA
Helio Trio is set to perform during the Wyoming Music Teachers Association 2018 Conference at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. John Fadial is on violin, Beth Vanderborgh is on cello and Chi-Chen Wu is on piano.
The dynamic Helios Piano Trio is comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as international performers and recording artists combine to produce probing, and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello and piano, according to a new release. From their first collaboration, they recognized that indescribable “spark”, and have never looked back.
