UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During May, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will have four opportunities to see the new full-dome movie, titled “Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe.”
The new film intertwines science and mythology to take the viewer on a poetic journey of how the Mayans have viewed and understood the universe throughout their history.
Child-themed shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The month also includes five 7 p.m. Tuesday night shows. Tickets are $3 for UW students and $4 for the public, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased by going to www.uwyo.edu/physics and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Across the Mediterranean” is at 8 p.m. today. This program will take an in-depth look into Egyptian astronomy and its unique star patterns. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
Full-dome movie “Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This film intertwines science and mythology to take the viewer on a poetic journey of how the Mayans have viewed and understood the universe throughout their history.
FYT studio Concert
8 p.m. Saturday, FYT Studio
FYT Studio is set to host a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at 213 S. Second St. The concert will include Chome featuring Helios Creed, Static Nebulus, Slabb! And Juice Falcon. The mini bar and doors open at 6 p.m. Advanced tickets are $10 and $15 the day of the show. Tickets are available at Actionball Boardsports, 210 Grand Ave., and Steam Vapour Co, 210B Grand Ave. The event is for all ages.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
‘I AM MLK JR.’ DOCUMENTARY SCREENING
7:30 p.m. May 22, Regal Fox Theater
April 4 commemorated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. The Laramie community has an opportunity to reflect on the social milestone of Dr. King’s passing. The documentary film “I am MLK Jr.” provides a lens on his lasting legacy of peaceful and nonviolent resistance as a means for achieving social justice. This film will be screened at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Regal Fox Theater, 505 S. 20th St. The deadline for ticket reservations was Sunday. Go to www.gathr.us/screening/23265 for more information. At the screening, there will also be a quilt raffle to support a new local nonprofit, Family Promise of Albany County, which provides housing to homeless families through a network of local churches. The quilt, Women of Courage, will be on display at the Fox that evening only.
‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. May 31-June 2, Cooper Center for Creative Arts
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. May 31-June 2 at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
HELIOS TRIO RECITAL
7:30 p.m. June 7, BCPA
Helio Trio is set to perform during the Wyoming Music Teachers Association 2018 Conference at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. John Fadial is on violin, Beth Vanderborgh is on cello and Chi-Chen Wu is on piano.
The dynamic Helios Piano Trio is comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as international performers and recording artists combine to produce probing, and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello and piano, according to a new release. From their first collaboration, they recognized that indescribable “spark”, and have never looked back.
