UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During May, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will have four opportunities to see the new full-dome movie, titled “Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe.”
The new film intertwines science and mythology to take the viewer on a poetic journey of how the Mayans have viewed and understood the universe throughout their history.
Child-themed shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The month also includes five 7 p.m. Tuesday night shows. Tickets are $3 for UW students and $4 for the public, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased by going to www.uwyo.edu/physics and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Science Fiction in Star Wars” is at 8 p.m. today. May the Fourth be with you. This program takes an in-depth look at the science and science fiction of various phenomena in the Star Wars universe. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
Full-dome movie “Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This film intertwines science and mythology to take the viewer on a poetic journey of how the Mayans have viewed and understood the universe throughout their history.
‘HE BURIED MOON BALLET’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, LHS Auditorium
“The Buried Moon Ballet,” an original production by Jordyn Brummond and featuring costumes handmade by Beth Brummond, appears Friday-Saturday on the Laramie High School Auditorium stage. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. today with a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. followed by a final evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7.50 for children for the evening performances and matinee rates are $8 for adults and $5.50 for children. Seniors tickets are $7.50 for evening performances and $5.50 for matinee. As an added bonus, families can donate $2 of their children’s ticket price to their elementary school PTA or preschool, and seniors can donate $2 of their ticket to the Eppson Senior Center, according to a news release.
Brummond is a pointe, ballet, modern and lyrical instructor at Laramie Dance & Arts Center. This is Brummond’s third original ballet production, taken from inspirations in fables and classic tales.
This year’s production follows the plight of the moon, which is stolen and buried. Villagers must take it upon themselves to find the moon and restore it to its rightful place in the night sky, surrounded by the stars that guard it, the release states. This is a family-friendly story and performance that is sure to delight all ages. Laramie Dance & Arts Center dancers will also be on hand for a meet-and-greet photo op with young ballet hopefuls after each performance in the lobby way, the release states.
COMMUNITY CHORUS FESTIVAL
8:30 a.m. Saturday, BCPA
The University of Wyoming Laramie Civic Chorus is planning to host a Community Chorus Festival beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, according to a news release.
This is an opportunity for musicians of all abilities to learn how to better use their voices to fully enjoy singing. The festival includes a day of singing, learning and fellowship. Session topics include vocal technique, musicianship and the aging voice presented by guest clinician Dr. Kerry Glann from Ball State University and Dr. Holly Dalrymple from UW and director of the Laramie Civic Chorus. A final concert at 5 p.m. features area choirs and a combined choir with festival participants. Tickets for the festival are $40 and payable through the BCPA ticket office or 766-6666. The final concert is free to the public.
KAT&JARED LIVE IN CONCERT
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, New Life Church
Formerly of the platinum American rock band Flyleaf, Kat&Jared have a modern worship style that is gaining nationwide attention, according to a news release. The duo will be in Laramie for a live worship event from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. The service is free to the public. Contact Matt Baumgartner at 307-703-0142 or matt@newlifelaramie.org or go to www.facebook.com/ndprayerlaramie for more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Night Heron Books
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by local author Steven Horn, who will be at the meeting to talk about the book and take questions, according to a news release. “When They Were Young” is the most recent addition to the Sam Dawson mystery series. Set in the Laramie area, Dawson must unravel the truth as those closest to him get drawn into a dangerous web of revenge. The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for June is “Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. May 20, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889. All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. May 31-June 2, Cooper Center for Creative Arts
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. May 31-June 2 at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
