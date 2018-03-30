UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During April, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium can explore two new programs on black holes — one on Galileo’s impact on astronomy and another that explores the cosmos through time.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. This month also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“The Power of Zero” is at 8 p.m. today. Carl Sagan famously explained that we are made of stardust. But, what exactly does that mean? Visitors will learn more about interstellar dust, nuclear fusion, the origins of the periodic table and how they all lead to cataclysmic deaths of stars.
“This Month’s Sky” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. As the months and seasons change in Wyoming, new astronomical events occur in the nighttime sky. No matter what time of year, there is always something to see after the sun goes down. From constellations to meteor showers to visible planets, this program acts as a guide to these remarkable events and where to find them.
FESTA BRASIL
7 p.m. Saturday, Wyoming Union
Festa Brasil, an evening of authentic Brazilian music, dance and food, is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Union. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 11 a.m. today.
The event will feature Lupa Mabuze and Tony Moreira, Brazilian Percussion Group Chegando La, Bloco Em Foco Afro-Brazilian Percussion, Canto Do Galo Capoeira — Afro Brazilian Martial Arts, Gisele Dias and DJ Jaggadon, according to a news release.
Before the evening event, a few workshops are available to get an early start on the festivities, the release states. Samba dancing is from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Brazilian percussion is from 2:30-4 p.m., and Capoeira is from 4-5:30 p.m.
All events are free to the public. Go to https://goo.gle/UNSDHX to register.
This event is a joint effort of UW, Partners Campus and Partners of the Americas Wyoming chapter.-30-
‘Lunchtime Conversations with Curators’
12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is set to host “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
“Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session, according to a news release. The event is free to the public.
April’s event will feature “Living Artifacts: Evolving Traditions and Cultural Perseverance” on view through May 12. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum. Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
‘THE BIG HEARTLESS’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. April 4-7, April 11-14, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are April 5-7 and April 11-14, with a pay-what-you-can preview night Wednesday. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
For the preview night April 4, donations are accepted at the door. Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Country Singer Cale Dodds Performance
10:15 p.m. April 6, Wyoming Union Ballroom
Country singer Cale Dodds is set to perform a live show as part of Pistol Pete’s Cowboy Roundup at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Dodds will take the stage in the Wyoming Union Ballroom at 10:15 p.m. April 6 after swing dancing lessons. Pistol Pete’s Cowboy Roundup is presented by 7220 Entertainment and is free to the public.
Rolling Stone magazine named him one of its November 2017 “New country artists you need to know,” praising his “smooth pop-country crooning over arena-ready arrangements, distinguished by clever lyricism,” the release states. Dodds has been named among CMT Channel’s “#18FOR2018 Listen Up Artists.” Additionally, he has more than 13 million on-demand streams in the U.S. to date.
Pistol Pete’s Cowboy Roundup begins at 9 p.m. and will include free food, a mechanical bull, two Pop Up Paint Party sessions and swing dancing lessons.
Got to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/how-to-join.html for more information.
Naughty A. Mouse — Slam & Storytelling
8-10 p.m. April 6, The Great Untamed
The public is invited to a Naughty A. Mouse — Slam & Storytelling event from 8-10 p.m. April 6 at The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St., as Naughty Mouse blends slams from his EP with storytelling bits from the history of fine white powders into a presentation that will ensure participants will never look at dessert — or the drug war — the same way again, according to a news release. Sugar is a fine white powder, like cocaine or heroin, but its dealers have been around for so long that they went legitimate Mexican cartels have narcocorridos, but the sugar dealers have national anthems. The event is free to the public. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1801665896806030 or contact Jordan Bubin at jordan.alexander.bubin@gmail.com or 724-454-8692 for more information.
SHEPARD SYMPOSIUM ART SHOW
7-9 p.m. April 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, Hunter Hall Gallery
The Hunter Hall Gallery at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, are set to sponsor a reception 7-9 p.m. April 6 and a continuing show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7 to kick off the Shepard Symposium, according to a news release. More than 30 works of art will be shown in the Undercroft of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Light refreshments will be served.
The symposium this year focuses on “Courageous Conversations.” Artist and educator Paul Taylor, a native of Australia, will show two of his murals created in conjunction with his work with students in the Honors Program at the University of Wyoming. The murals are based on the ancient Australian Aboriginal cultural Law of “Caring for Country”, caring for your water, brought to the people by the great ancestral Rainbow Serpent, the release states. Other artwork focuses on water that is pure and beautiful, as well as water that has been contaminated. Some of the works will be offered for sale.
‘A BREATHING PEACE’
7:30 p.m. April 12, BCPA Concert Hall
The 40-voice University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine is set to present “A Breathing Peace,” a unique musical experience with five guest speakers, at 7:30 p.m. April 12 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
In a TED-talk-like format with musical commentary, five speakers from the Laramie community will illuminate a personal passion with relevance for today’s world, according to a news release. Speakers were chosen by the Chorale through an application and vetting process in which each applicant was asked to submit a talk that will invite the audience to ponder, converse, and walk away from the evening’s experience having been challenged to think more deeply about the world in which we live, the release states.
The topics are:
Agents of the Divine: Kent Drummond, UW associate professor of marketing
A Sense of Responsibility: Birgit Fowler Burke, singer-songwriter
Without Suffering, There is No Compassion: Mike Vercauteren, Interfaith-Good Samaritan director
Soundtrack of Humanity: Mike Berry, First Christian Church senior pastor
Anthems That Empower: Rod Garnett, UW professor emeritus, music
To highlight the themes of each speaker, the Collegiate Chorale will sing two pieces by Daniel Elder, each written on texts by 13th century Sufi mystic poet, Rumi. Other pieces include “Hlohonolofatsa,” a South African greeting song, “MLK,” a pensive song written by Irish rock band U2 to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King.
In response to Garnett’s talk about how anthems bind people together, the Chorale will sing “Jelem Jelem,” national anthem beloved by the Romani people and the South African National Anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (English: “God Bless Africa”).
The concert ends with Jake Runestad’s “We Can Mend the Sky,” a rousing and hopeful piece with text written by a 14-year old Somali girl who immigrated to the US. The piece is an affirmation of hope and diversity.
The Collegiate Chorale will also teach a simple song to the audience from the Justice Choir Songbook.
Tickets are $10.50 for the public, $7.50 for senior citizens, $6.50 UW students and can be purchased at the UW Performing Arts and Wyoming Union box offices, by calling 766-6666, going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts or at the door. Contact Nicole Lamartine 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. April 15, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
