J.S. BACH BIRTHDAY CONCERT
8 p.m. today, Coal Creek Coffee Co.
In celebration of J.S. Bach’s birthday, string players from the University of Wyoming’s Department of Music will perform Bach’s works at 8 p.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave. This free event — Bach in the Subways — is part of a global initiative to fill the world with Bach, according to a news release. Every year for Bach’s birthday, a spontaneous, global community of musicians unites to sow the seeds for future generations of classical music lovers and share their joy and inspiration for their art, the release states.
The performance at Coal Creek coincides with thousands of other performances in diverse venues around the world sharing Bach’s music for the enjoyment and enlightenment of humanity. Email Dr. Beth Vanderborgh at bvanderb@uwyo.edu or go to www.bachinthesubways.org/performance/university-wyoming-strings for more information.
UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
March means spring and the move to daylight-saving time, which brings some scheduling changes at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.
With the move to daylight-saving time taking place, the starting times of the Friday evening planetarium shows will transition to 8 p.m. starting March 16.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. March also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Beyond the Edge of Infinity” is at 8 p.m. today. Our universe is governed by a strict set of laws that separate order and chaos. Existing among this order are physical and mathematical oddities: black holes and singularities. These are the borders upon which order and chaos lie. Visitors can toe that line, and learn about the history and forefront of knowledge on these strange phenomena.
“Making a Solar System” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. With the help of clear skies and a telescope, we can look in the skies and see the planets and moons of our solar system. But, how did they get here? Today’s program goes back to the beginning to explore the history of the solar system, from the interstellar nursery to the ancient cosmic game of pool, to today and beyond. Visitors are welcome to stay after the show to design their own planets. Will it have rings like Saturn or moons like Jupiter, or maybe Earth-like oceans? The details are up to you.
Full-dome movie “From Earth to the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for thousands of years. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet, only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, visitors are invited to experience this program.
‘Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life’ exhibit
Exhibit: March 27-April 27,
Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center
Reception: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center
“Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life,” an art exhibition inspired by work in natural history collections, is scheduled to be displayed March 27-April 27 in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. A reception is set from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Berry Center, according to a news release.
The UW Museum of Vertebrates, in conjunction with the Biodiversity Institute, sponsors the event. Associated students and researchers of the UW Museum of Vertebrates will produce all of the exhibition pieces. The Berry Center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Call 766-6227 or email ewommack@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Arsonists’ staged reading
7:30 p.m. Thursday, LPCC Phoenix Ballroom
Relative Theatrics is set to present a free staged reading with music of “The Arsonists” by Jacqueline Goldfinger, featuring Jay Shogren and Annie Osburn, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom, Room 271, 710 Garfield St., according to a news release. The discussion will be proctored by Dr. Laura De Lozier.
Set deep in a Florida swamp, “The Arsonists” is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss and redemption, the release states. Inspired by the Greek tragedy “Electra,” this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. It is was nominated for the Blackburn Prize and Weissberger Award, and is currently receiving its rolling world premiere with the National New Play Network.
The reading is funded in part by the University of Wyoming Goode Family Fund and the Classics Section and UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages. The program is modeled after Read, Rant, Relate: Inspiring Conversation Through Theatre, a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Participants can experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Author David Grann public lecture
Noon Thursday, UW College of Law
Best-selling author David Grann is set to deliver a public lecture on his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” at the University of Wyoming.
The presentation is at noon Thursday in Room 178 of the College of Law, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event from the University Store.
Refreshments will be provided, and admission is free.
Grann’s appearance is hosted by UW’s College of Law, in conjunction with the 10th Circuit Historical Society.
Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and a best-selling author, according to a news release. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is a true crime tale that unravels one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 30 weeks on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, it was a finalist for the National Book Award and ranked No. 1 on both Shelf Awareness and Amazon’s Best Books of the Year in any category.
His first book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon,” was published in 2009 and was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 2017.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance
7:30 p.m. April 4-7, April 11-14, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are April 5-7 and April 11-14, with a pay-what-you-can preview night April 4. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
For the preview night April 4, donations are accepted at the door. Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Shepard Symposium Art Show
7-9 p.m. April 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, Hunter Hall Gallery
The Hunter Hall Gallery at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, are set to sponsor a reception 7-9 p.m. April 6 and a continuing show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7 to kick off the Shepard Symposium, according to a news release. More than 30 works of art will be shown in the Undercroft of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Light refreshments will be served.
The symposium this year focuses on “Courageous Conversations.” Artist and educator Paul Taylor, a native of Australia, will show two of his murals created in conjunction with his work with students in the Honors Program at the University of Wyoming. The murals are based on the ancient Australian Aboriginal cultural Law of “Caring for Country”, caring for your water, brought to the people by the great ancestral Rainbow Serpent, the release states. Other artwork focuses on water that is pure and beautiful, as well as water that has been contaminated. Some of the works will be offered for sale.
Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood Improv Show
7:30 p.m. April 6, A&S Auditorium
Improv show “Scared Scriptless,” starring popular comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, is coming to the University of Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. April 6 in the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The comedy program is sponsored by UW Presents.
Known for their quick wit working on the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Mochrie’s and Sherwood’s improv talents will provide interactive comedy and lots of laughs, UW Presents Director Janelle Fletcher says in a news release.
“This show sold out last time it was at UW and for good reason — they’re a stitch and a half,” Fletcher says. “I recommend that you get your tickets early for this jokefest.”
The pair last performed at UW in March 2009.
Tickets are $25 for the public, $20 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $15 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
According to Mochrie and Sherwood, their show is “the world’s funniest improv show” and claim it as the longest-running international improv show on the planet, the release states.
“It will be the most fun you can have with a theater full of people that’s legal and doesn’t include washing up,” Mochrie says on the duo’s website.
“These two will bring you a hearty dose of laughter and shenanigans,” adds Fletcher.
Each year, UW Presents brings a variety of internationally known performers to campus, often at ticket prices much less than at larger venues. Each season usually features five performances during the fall semester and five more during the spring semester. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwpresents to view the remaining schedule.
Contact Fletcher at 766-5139 or janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. April 15, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
