UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
March means spring and the move to daylight-saving time, which brings some scheduling changes at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.
With the move to daylight-saving time taking place, the starting times of the Friday evening planetarium shows will transition to 8 p.m. starting March 16.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. March also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“The Science of Science Fiction” is at 8 p.m. today. Have you ever been at home watching your favorite sci-fi TV show and, when you see some amazing technology, you wonder: ‘Hmm, I wonder if that’s actually possible?’ Well, in this program, visitors will have their answer. From wormholes to robots, this program will find the science in science fiction. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
Full-dome movie “From Earth to the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for thousands of years. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet, only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, visitors are invited to experience this program.
EDISON FEATURING MAXWELL HUGHES PERFORMANCE
7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Buckhorn Bar & Parlor
Edison, a lysergic twist on modern indie-folk rock featuring grammy-nominated guitarist Maxwell Hughes, formerly of The Lumineers, is set to perform Saturday at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 Ivinson Ave., to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a news release. The event is free. Edison will perform from 7-10 p.m. with a late set by Moral Panic from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. The event is for people 21 and older. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1957856941098381 for more information.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. Sunday, A&S Auditorium
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
Gallery Walk-Through with Student Award Winners
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 43rd annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday. The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations, such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions, according to a news release. This opportunity helps students develop as professional artists and bolster public speaking skills.
The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 43rd annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 71 students — from 24 different majors — submitted 175 works of art for review. From those, 55 artworks by 39 students were selected.
An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Pam Campanaro, director of galleries at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
Each year, UW administration and departments, as well as businesses and individuals, provide cash prizes and purchase awards that recognize and support the creative work of UW students.
The exhibition will be on display through May 12.
Call 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
ARTIST SUBMISSIONS BEING ACCEPTED
Reception and show: 7-9 p.m. April 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, St. Matthew’s Cathedral
Artists working in all media are invited to submit entries for an art show and reception dedicated to “Art that celebrates our gift of water and our role in preserving it,” according to a news release. There will be a reception with hors d’oeuvres and water from 7-9 p.m. April 6 and a show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
Hunter Hall Gallery along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, will co-sponsor the show in conjunction with the 2018 Shepard Symposium’s program “Courageous Conversations”
Featured artist Paul Taylor will display two murals based on his work as an educator informing students of the value of our natural resources, specifically water and using Australian Aboriginal stories to explain our relationship to our precious water supply, the release states.
The works, which could be for sale, will hang in the Undercroft of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, rather than Hunter Hall Gallery, because of the size of the murals.
The Bad Plus performance
7:30 p.m. Thursday, BCPA Concert Hall
The Bad Plus, famous for covering rock and pop tunes in a jazz style, plans to present its musical skill at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. UW Presents, formerly UW Cultural Programs, along with the UW Department of Music’s Jazz Studies, sponsor the event.
Tickets are $17 for the public, $14 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $10 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666, or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Based in New York City, the trio has searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the possibilities of three musicians working in sync, according to the group’s biography.
The band’s last four albums focused almost exclusively on original compositions, with the exception of its interpretation of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” The album “It’s Hard” marks the band’s return to the aspect of its roots that first made it famous — the deconstruction of songs from the pop/rock and R&B worlds, the release states.
Go to www.thebadplus.com for more information on the trio. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwpresents for a schedule of events. Call 766-5139 or email janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘WILD’ AUTHOR LECTURE, BOOK SIGNING
5 p.m. March 22, A&S Auditorium
Cheryl Strayed, the best-selling author of the memoir “Wild,” plans to visit the University of Wyoming for a public lecture and book signing March 22.
Her lecture, “A Wild Life,” will be at 5 p.m. at the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and event is free to the public, according to a news release. The book signing will be hosted by the University Store after the lecture in the Arts and Sciences Building lobby. UW’s departments of English and visual and literary arts, with the support of the College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office, sponsor the author’s appearance.
Strayed also will participate in two question-and-answer sessions with students in English and creative writing during her visit to UW.
“Wild” was a No. 1 New York Times best-seller, chosen by Oprah Winfrey as her first selection for Oprah’s Book Club 2.0. The Oscar-nominated movie adaptation of the book stars Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl and Laura Dern as Cheryl’s mother, Bobbi. The film was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, with a screenplay by Nick Hornby.
Strayed also is the author of New York Times best-sellers “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Brave Enough,” along with the novel “Torch.” Her books have been translated into 40 languages, and her essays have been published in The Best American Essays, the New York Times, the Washington Post Magazine, Vogue, Salon, The Sun, Tin House and elsewhere.
‘Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life’ exhibit
Exhibit: March 27-April 27
Reception: March 29
“Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life,” an art exhibition inspired by work in natural history collections, is scheduled March 27-April 27 in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. A reception is set from 6-7:30 p.m. March 29 in the Berry Center, according to a news release.
The UW Museum of Vertebrates, in conjunction with the Biodiversity Institute, sponsors the event. Associated students and researchers of the UW Museum of Vertebrates will produce all of the exhibition pieces.
The Berry Center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Call 766-6227 or email ewommack@uwyo.edu for more information.
