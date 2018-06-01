LARAMIE CHILDREN’S MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP @ STUDIO 253 ALBUM RELEASE
Release party: 5 p.m. today, Laramie Plains Civic Center
Six months in the making, the Laramie Children’s Musical Theater Workshop @ Studio 253 is proud to announce the release of its new musical theater soundtrack album, “The Faux News Blues!,” set for release today, according to a news release. Following the premiere of the theatrical production of “The Faux News Blues” at the Gryphon Theatre in April, auditions were hosted and nine singers were selected to participate in the CD Recording Project. Collaborating with local audio engineer, Will Flagg, the group rehearsed and recorded this selection of 12 original tunes, penned by LCMTW director, Deborah Kassner. Flagg and Kassner then worked together throughout the past several months, adding special effects and instrumentations, and editing and mastering the songs. This marks the sixth album recorded under the banner of the Studio 253 CD Recording Project. Auditions for album No. 7, this season’s musical, “A Pocketful of Dirt,” will be hosted in the fall.
The LCMTW/Studio 253 will host a CD Release Party 5 p.m. today in the WY Groundwater Gallery, Third Floor of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. CDs will be available for purchase at the event, as well as at www.cdbaby.com. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more details.
‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Cooper Center for Creative Arts
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
2018 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 6-July 25, UW Simpson Plaza
The 2018 Summer Concert Series line-up was officially selected and will be presented by 7220 Entertainment. The series features a different band each Wednesday from June 6-July 25. There will be no concert scheduled for July 4.
The concerts are from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza. Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers (including a veggie option), grilled chicken, salads, drinks and sides for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday: J Shogren Shanghai’d Duo
June 13: The Woodpile
June 20: The Lonesome Heroes
June 27: Whippoorwill
July 11: 10¢ Stranger
July 18: Franklin Good Boy
July 25: The Still Tide
Go to www.uwyo.edu/summer-programs, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, follow via @UWYOCAC on Instagram and Twitter, or add @wyounion on Snapchat for more information about Summer Programs. Individuals needing assistance to attend this event should contact the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 766-3160.
NAUGHTY PINES DERBY DAMES BOUT
7 p.m. June 9, Laramie Ice & Events Center
The Naughty Pines Derby Dames will be playing in their roller derby home opener June 9 at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. The Pines are facing off against the Denver Wreckin’ Roller Rebels, and a portion of the proceeds are supporting Home on the Range Animal Haven. This is a fun, family-friendly event, according to a news release.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bout starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and free for children 12 and younger. Go to www.facebook.com/events/226337554793382 for more information.
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ Performance
7:30 p.m. June 12-16, BCPA Thrust Theatre
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre is set to host its 65th annual season, kicking off with “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at 7:30 p.m. June 12-16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. The smash off-Broadway hit takes audience members to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where they meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with voices as big as their bouffants and personalities as kooky as their crinoline skirts, according to a news release.
From prom night to their 10-year reunion, the girls perform such classic tunes as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” and “It’s My Party.” The performance will feature more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits. Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for UW students and senior citizens. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets.
Second Story Book Group Meeting
6:30 p.m. June 14, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors” by David George Haskell.
Haskell takes readers to trees in cities, forests and areas on the front lines of environmental change. In each place he shows how human history, ecology and well-being are intimately intertwined with the lives of trees, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for July is “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Comedian Ken Jeong Stand-up Comedy Performance
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event open to the public.
Pre-sale tickets just for UW students will be available through June 29. All UW student ticket sales will begin Aug. 22. Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release. He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Since his feature film debut playing a doctor in “Knocked Up” in 2007, Jeong has appeared in a number of scene-stealing roles in a series of successful comedies. In 2008, Jeong had his first major role opposite Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott as the villain in Judd Apatow’s film “Role Models.” That same year, he also appeared in the cult comedy hits “Pineapple Express” and “Step Brothers.”
His other film credits include “The Duff,” “Transformers 3,” “Departures,” “Saving Zoe” and “Amusement Park.” Jeong recently starred in his own television show on ABC, “Dr. Ken,” which he also created, wrote for and served as an executive producer. Jeong was a true-life physician before embarking on a career in the entertainment field.
He was a series regular on the critically acclaimed NBC show “Community” from 2009-2015. The cast won a TV Guide Award for Favorite Ensemble in 2012. In 2015, Jeong directed an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, “Student/Athlete.” He also produced the Sundance Film Festival award-winning film “Advantageous” that received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance. Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/cac, download the complimentary mobile app Corq, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook or follow the CAC on Twitter and Instagram via @UWYOCAC for more information about the CAC.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
