UW Student Short Film Festival
6:30 p.m. today, Wyoming Union Family Room
University of Wyoming students plan to showcase their own short films during a Student Short Film Festival today.
The festival will be in the Wyoming Union Family Room at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, and it will include light appetizers, according to a news release.
Following the screening of the submitted films, there will be an awards showcase and ceremony. Prizes will be awarded to the top three selections. First place will receive a trophy and a $500 B&H gift card, second place will receive a $300 B&H gift card and third place will receive a $200 B&H gift card.
The 2017 first-place winner was Sam Mallory, for his film “Chad,” second place went to Andres Cabrales for “Journey” and the third-place winners were Austin Tarango and Maia Marces for “Green Light.” The first- and third-place winners will return this year with new films.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/connect, download the complimentary mobile app Corq, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook or follow the CAC on Twitter and Instagram via @UWYOCAC for more information about future 7220 Entertainment events.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
‘A POCKETFUL OF DIRT’
7 p.m. today-Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
The actors and musicians of Studio 253 are set to debut “A Pocketful of Dirt,” a new musical theater production. “A Pocketful of Dirt” tells the story of three Irish families in the 1840s and their adventures as they emigrate to America, according to a news release. The show opens at 7 p.m. today and plays again at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, in person at the Laramie Plains Community Center Main Office, or at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children (suitable for ages 6 and older.)
Written and directed by Studio 253 founder Deborah Kassner, “A Pocketful of Dirt” shines a light on 1840s Ireland, when millions of lives were forever changed by the devastating potato famine and the events that followed. Filled with humor, heart and hope, “A Pocketful of Dirt” offers a view into the political and personal conflicts of the time, ideas and issues that are as relevant today as they were 150 years ago. The musical score combines traditional Irish songs and dances with several original tunes, with live music — piano, accordion, tin whistlers and fiddlers, the release states.
Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program, food support for school-age children. Volunteers will also be available to collect donations of canned goods before and after the show. This program is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more information.
UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During April, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium can explore two new programs on black holes — one on Galileo’s impact on astronomy and another that explores the cosmos through time.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. This month also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Into the Wide Blue Yonder” is at 8 p.m. today. Humans, despite our many differences, experience emotion roughly the same. Love, anger, joy and sadness are just a few examples. Wanderlust is another one of these many feelings, and it led our ancestors to cross the continents and oceans. This same wanderlust now turns our gaze to the heavens, probing outward with scientific instruments on the Earth’s surface, in near-Earth orbit and beyond to the outskirts of the solar system. This program will allow visitors to give into this wanderlust to explore the solar system, and learn about the groundbreaking scientific instruments developed in the past century and in the future to come. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
Full-dome movie “Dark Matter Mystery” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A mysterious glue — dark matter — fills about one-quarter of the universe. We know that it is out there, but have no idea of what materials it is composed. This full-dome planetarium show takes visitors on the biggest quest of contemporary astrophysics. Visitors will see why we know that dark matter exists, and how this is one of the most challenging and exciting searches science has to offer. Join the scientists on their hunt for dark matter, with experiments in space and deep underground. Will they be able to solve the dark matter mystery?
UW FESTIVAL OF WINDS CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Saturday, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Robert Belser, presents the UW Festival of Winds concert “Origins” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
UW’s premiere wind band presents works in homage to Leonard Bernstein, as we celebrate the 100th year of his birth, and to David Maslanka, an American composer whose life we have been celebrating since his genius was lost to the music world last August. The concert opens with “Fanfare Aureus” by Kimberly Archer and features the premiere of a new work commissioned by Kappa Kappa Psi (the national honor band fraternity), “Hymn to St. Teresa,” by Jocelyn Hagen.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo/finearts for tickets.
‘Natural Shocks’ free reading
8-10 p.m. Saturday, Cowgirl Yarn
Relative Theatrics is set to host a free reading of “Natural Shocks” by Lauren Gunderson from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at The Fernwood Studio, downstairs at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave.
The play addresses gun and domestic violence and is produced in partnership with Albany County SAFE Project. Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be,” “Natural Shocks” is a new 65-minute, one-woman tour-de-force play that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement, according to a news release. She overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand up, and part reckoning.
The “Natural Shocks” reading is a national campaign of theater activism against gun violence, the release states. Modeled on her Inauguration Day 2017 project with her play “The Taming,” Lauren Gunderson is making her new play “Natural Shocks” available for regional and community theaters, colleges and high schools to produce readings this weekend, the 19th anniversary of Columbine and the day of the National School Walkout. The event is a donation-based entry and all proceeds go to Albany County SAFE Project. Go to www.naturalshocks.org, www.safeproject.org or www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
‘TRIOS FOR VIOLA, CELLO AND PIANO’
3 p.m. Sunday, BCPA Recital Hall
The UW Faculty Recital Series presents “Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano” concert is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Founded in 2014, the Trio das Naçoes is Theresa Bogard on piano, Barbara Thiem on cello and Glêsse Collet, according to a news release. Bogard and Thiem have collaborated since 1995, and met violist Collet while performing at the University of Brasilia in 2007.
The program will feature works by composers from Brazil, Argentina, Russia and the United States in addition to the “Trio for viola, cello and piano, Op. 114” by Brahms.
Sans façon
7 p.m. Thursday, UW Visual Arts Building
A joint planning committee of University of Wyoming and Laramie organizations are set to host a free public art storytelling event with Charles Blanc and Tristan Surtees, collectively known as Sans façon.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Visual Arts Building. It will be a participatory event in which audience members will be part of the experience, according to a news release. It also will be an opportunity to share some key findings by Blanc and Surtees about their new public art experience, called “Here: the Laramie Experiment,” a complete work of art in itself, but also will inform the plans for possible future public art projects in Laramie.
During the week of April 23, Sans façon, supported and guided by a diverse campus and community steering committee, will host small community forums that will be the basis for research about sense of place in Laramie and Albany County, the release states. This research defines “Here: the Laramie Experiment.” The duo also will discover sense of place through work with the collections at the UW Geological Museum. The two will conduct research with the Wyoming State Geological Survey, interview local historians and explore other unique aspects of place.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/learn/outreach/public-art/sans-facon/ or email Mary Katherine Scott, program developer in the UW Global Engagement Office, at mkscott@uwyo.edu for more information.
End-of-Season Piano Trio
7:30 p.m. April 27, BCPA Concert Hall
The Lysander Piano Trio is set to close UW Presents’ spring season with a performance at the University of Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. April 27 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $15 for the public, $12 for uw faculty, staff and senior citizens and $10 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The Lysander Piano Trio has been praised for its “incredible ensemble, passionate playing, articulate and imaginative ideas, and wide palette of colours,” according to The Strad, a classical music publication, according to a news release.
The group consists of Itamar Zorman on violin, Liza Stepanova on piano and Michael Katz on cello. The trio began performing together in 2009 at the Juilliard School and takes its name after the character of Lysander in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The three have performed at many well-known locations such as Carnegie Hall, the Terrace Theater at the Kennedy Center and the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
The trio were the winners of the Concert Artists Guild Competition and also received top honors at the 2010 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition; the 2011 Coleman Chamber Ensemble Competition, winning the grand prize; and the 2011 J.C. Arriaga Chamber Music Competition.The trio is proactive in commissioning new works and creating programs that mix the music of today with well-loved masterworks.
Go to www.lysandertrio.com/trio for more details on the Lysander Piano Trio.
Each year, UW Presents brings a variety of internationally known performers to campus, and each season usually features five performances during the fall semester and five more during the spring semester.
Contact Janelle Fletcher, UW Presents director, at 766-5139 or janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Buried Moon Ballet’ performance
7:30 p.m. May 4-5, 2:30 p.m. May 5, LHS Auditorium
“The Buried Moon Ballet,” an original production by Jordyn Brummond and featuring costumes handmade by Beth Brummond, appears May 4-5 on the Laramie High School Auditorium stage. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 4 with a May 5 matinee at 2:30 p.m. followed by a final evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7.50 for children for the evening performances and matinee rates are $8 for adults and $5.50 for children. Seniors tickets are $7.50 for evening performances and $5.50 for matinee. As an added bonus, families can donate $2 of their children’s ticket price to their elementary school PTA or preschool, and seniors can donate $2 of their ticket to the Eppson Senior Center, according to a news release.
Brummond is a pointe, ballet, modern and lyrical instructor at Laramie Dance & Arts Center. This is Brummond’s third original ballet production, taken from inspirations in fables and classic tales.
This year’s production follows the plight of the moon, which is stolen and buried. Villagers must take it upon themselves to find the moon and restore it to its rightful place in the night sky, surrounded by the stars that guard it, the release states. This is a family-friendly story and performance that is sure to delight all ages. Laramie Dance & Arts Center dancers will also be on hand for a meet-and-greet photo op with young ballet hopefuls after each performance in the lobby way, the release states.
Tickets are available at the door or ahead of time by calling 742-6767. Laramie Dance & Arts Center is a welcoming program that accepts all levels and ages of people who are passionate about the arts. Go to www.laramiedancecenter.com to see schedules, class descriptions and more.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. May 10, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by Steven Horn The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. May 20, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
