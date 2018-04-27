‘WHAT’S YOUR MESSAGE?’ OPENING RECEPTION
6:30 p.m. today, 4th Street Studios
OPAL Studios and 4th Street Studios is planning to exhibit “What’s Your Message?” from April 27-May 9 at 315 S. Fourth St. The exhibit is based on showcasing unique artists as well as their message and sources of inspiration, according to a news release.
This will be the first exhibition at 4th Street Studios, which accepted 11 artists into the art exhibition.
Participating artists include Luke Anderson, Hanna Fox, Margaret K. Haydon, Sabrina King, Bethann Garramon Merkle, William J. Myers, Georgia Rowswell, Carolina J. Schadebrodt, Nick Thornburg, René Williams & Science Loves Art.
The show’s opening reception will be at 6:30 p.m. today at the studio. An online exhibition of all pieces will also be available on April 27-June 30 at www.opalstudios.org.
Go to www.opalstudios.net/news/wym or find OPAL Studios or the event on Facebook for more information.
UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During April, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium can explore two new programs on black holes — one on Galileo’s impact on astronomy and another that explores the cosmos through time.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. This month also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Through the Eyes of Galileo” is at 8 p.m. today. Although he did not invent the telescope, Galileo has gone down in history as the astronomer who first aimed one at the night sky. What he observed forever changed our view of outer space and the Earth’s place in it. With a simple telescope, an eye for detail and incredible patience, Galileo made grand accomplishments that took a leap forward for the science of astronomy. This new program will walk through his life and astronomical accomplishments to discover how they have made an impact on modern astronomy.
“The Center of Our Galaxy: Stars and Black Holes” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. If you go out on a clear evening and look up, you will see thousands of stars. However, there is something amazing that you will not see: a black hole. This new program will explore the nature of stars and black holes, as well as how they affect our lives. After the show, visitors will celebrate spring and, hopefully, the warmer weather that it brings with liquid nitrogen ice cream.
“This Month’s Sky,” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This program looks at constellations, meteor showers and visible planets.
‘Six Songs from Ellis’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance closes its “Finding Freedom” season with “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in one of the greatest human migrations of all time.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is set to run at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. UW dance faculty member Marsha Knight conceived and choreographed the production, and will direct the show with co-director Leigh Selting, according to a news release.
Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
END-OF-SEASON PIANO TRIO
7:30 p.m. today, BCPA Concert Hall
The Lysander Piano Trio is set to close UW Presents’ spring season with a performance at the University of Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $15 for the public, $12 for uw faculty, staff and senior citizens and $10 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The Lysander Piano Trio has been praised for its “incredible ensemble, passionate playing, articulate and imaginative ideas, and wide palette of colours,” according to The Strad, a classical music publication, according to a news release.
The group consists of Itamar Zorman on violin, Liza Stepanova on piano and Michael Katz on cello. The trio began performing together in 2009 at the Juilliard School and takes its name after the character of Lysander in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The three have performed at many well-known locations such as Carnegie Hall, the Terrace Theater at the Kennedy Center and the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
The trio were the winners of the Concert Artists Guild Competition and also received top honors at the 2010 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition; the 2011 Coleman Chamber Ensemble Competition, winning the grand prize; and the 2011 J.C. Arriaga Chamber Music Competition.The trio is proactive in commissioning new works and creating programs that mix the music of today with well-loved masterworks.
Go to www.lysandertrio.com/trio for more details on the Lysander Piano Trio.
Each year, UW Presents brings a variety of internationally known performers to campus, and each season usually features five performances during the fall semester and five more during the spring semester.
Contact Janelle Fletcher, UW Presents director, at 766-5139 or janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘WIND ODYSSEY’
7:30 p.m. Monday, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band, directed by Bryan Raya, plans to present “A Wind Odyssey” at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets for the concert are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
“Wind Odyssey” explores both programmatic and artistic developments in music and features all female composers, according to a news release. Pieces include:
— “Odyssey” by Kimberly Archer
— “Dance the Joy Alive” by Nicole Piunno, winner of the 2018 Female Composer Competition
— the world premiere of “Into the Unknown” by Karen Robertson, honorable mention in the 2018 Female Composer Competition
— “One Life Beautiful” by Julie Giroux
— “Dream Machine” by Katherine Bergman
Call Bryan Raya at 766-5242 or braya@uwyo.edu for more information.
LUNCHTIME CONVERSATIONS WITH CURATORS
12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is planning it next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the museum.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum, according to a news release. Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The event is free and open to the public.
May’s event will feature “Jon Lodge: Interface,” on view through Aug. 11. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum.
Discussions will be casual and informal and will include stories behind the art.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
KAT&JARED LIVE IN CONCERT
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Union Family Room
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 6, New Life Church
Formerly of the platinum American rock band Flyleaf, Kat&Jared have a modern worship style that is gaining nationwide attention, according to a news release. The duo will be in Laramie for a live performance at 7 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public.
Later that week, Kat&Jared will perform in a live worship events from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 6 at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. The service is free to the public.
Contact Matt Baumgartner at 307-703-0142 or matt@newlifelaramie.org or go to www.facebook.com/ndprayerlaramie for more information.
THE BURIED MOON BALLET’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. May 4-5, 2:30 p.m. May 5, LHS Auditorium
“The Buried Moon Ballet,” an original production by Jordyn Brummond and featuring costumes handmade by Beth Brummond, appears May 4-5 on the Laramie High School Auditorium stage. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 4 with a May 5 matinee at 2:30 p.m. followed by a final evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7.50 for children for the evening performances and matinee rates are $8 for adults and $5.50 for children. Seniors tickets are $7.50 for evening performances and $5.50 for matinee. As an added bonus, families can donate $2 of their children’s ticket price to their elementary school PTA or preschool, and seniors can donate $2 of their ticket to the Eppson Senior Center, according to a news release.
Brummond is a pointe, ballet, modern and lyrical instructor at Laramie Dance & Arts Center. This is Brummond’s third original ballet production, taken from inspirations in fables and classic tales.
This year’s production follows the plight of the moon, which is stolen and buried. Villagers must take it upon themselves to find the moon and restore it to its rightful place in the night sky, surrounded by the stars that guard it, the release states. This is a family-friendly story and performance that is sure to delight all ages. Laramie Dance & Arts Center dancers will also be on hand for a meet-and-greet photo op with young ballet hopefuls after each performance in the lobby way, the release states.
STEVE GOODIE COMEDY PERFORMANCE
7-10 p.m. May 4, Room of Requirement
On Star Wars Day (May 4), The Laramie House Concert Society is set to host comedy musician Steve Goodie, recipient of the Logan Award for Excellence in Comedy Music and frequently heard on the Doctor Demento Show. The performance will coincide with the last day of classes at the University of Wyoming, making it a great date night, according to a news release. Goodie, who has been described as “like Weird Al, only funnier,” is the host of the open mic at Nashville’s Bluebird Café and famous for his original comedy songs and parodies. The concert, rated PG-13, will be at 7-10 p.m. in the downtown loft known as the Room of Requirement. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 per adult for the artist. Go to www.laramiehouseconcerts.com to hear music samples, RSVP and receive directions to the venue.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. May 10, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by Steven Horn. The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. May 20, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
