UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During April, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium can explore two new programs on black holes — one on Galileo’s impact on astronomy and another that explores the cosmos through time.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. This month also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Ever Hungry” is at 8 p.m. today. Black holes are some of the most famous and least understood things in space. However, the little we do know about black holes sounds more like science fiction than science fact. For example, we cannot see black holes because they are singular points in space, and their gravity is so strong that nothing can escape them, not even light. This new program will introduce visitors to the theories of how these monsters form and evolve, all while devouring surrounding matter as ravenous titans of gravity. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
Full-dome movie “Dark Matter Mystery” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A mysterious glue — dark matter — fills about one-quarter of the universe. We know that it is out there, but have no idea of what materials it is composed. This full-dome planetarium show takes visitors on the biggest quest of contemporary astrophysics. Visitors will see why we know that dark matter exists, and how this is one of the most challenging and exciting searches science has to offer. Join the scientists on their hunt for dark matter, with experiments in space and deep underground. Will they be able to solve the dark matter mystery?
NAUGHTY A. MOUSE — SLAM & STORYTELLING
8-10 p.m. today, The Great Untamed
The public is invited to a Naughty A. Mouse — Slam & Storytelling event from 8-10 p.m. today at The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St., as Naughty Mouse blends slams from his EP with storytelling bits from the history of fine white powders into a presentation that will ensure participants will never look at dessert — or the drug war — the same way again, according to a news release. Sugar is a fine white powder, like cocaine or heroin, but its dealers have been around for so long that they went legitimate Mexican cartels have narcocorridos, but the sugar dealers have national anthems. The event is free to the public. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1801665896806030 or contact Jordan Bubin at jordan.alexander.bubin@gmail.com or 724-454-8692 for more information.
COUNTRY SINGER CALE DODDS PERFORMANCE
10:15 p.m. today, Wyoming Union Ballroom
Country singer Cale Dodds is set to perform a live show as part of Pistol Pete’s Cowboy Roundup at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Dodds will take the stage in the Wyoming Union Ballroom at 10:15 p.m. today after swing dancing lessons. Pistol Pete’s Cowboy Roundup is presented by 7220 Entertainment and is free to the public.
Rolling Stone magazine named him one of its November 2017 “New country artists you need to know,” praising his “smooth pop-country crooning over arena-ready arrangements, distinguished by clever lyricism,” the release states. Dodds has been named among CMT Channel’s “#18FOR2018 Listen Up Artists.” Additionally, he has more than 13 million on-demand streams in the U.S. to date.
Pistol Pete’s Cowboy Roundup begins at 9 p.m. and will include free food, a mechanical bull, two Pop Up Paint Party sessions and swing dancing lessons.
Got to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/how-to-join.html for more information.
SHEPARD SYMPOSIUM ART SHOW
7-9 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Hunter Hall Gallery
The Hunter Hall Gallery at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, are set to sponsor a reception 7-9 p.m. today and a continuing show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday to kick off the Shepard Symposium, according to a news release. More than 30 works of art will be shown in the Undercroft of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Light refreshments will be served.
The symposium this year focuses on “Courageous Conversations.” Artist and educator Paul Taylor, a native of Australia, will show two of his murals created in conjunction with his work with students in the Honors Program at the University of Wyoming. The murals are based on the ancient Australian Aboriginal cultural Law of “Caring for Country”, caring for your water, brought to the people by the great ancestral Rainbow Serpent, the release states. Other artwork focuses on water that is pure and beautiful, as well as water that has been contaminated. Performing during the reception will be The Nowhere Men, a folk/bluegrass duo featuring bassist Ken Gerow and guitarist Stan Miller.
Some of the works will be offered for sale.
COLIN MOCHRIE, BRAD SHERWOOD IMPROV SHOW
7:30 p.m. today, A&S Auditorium
Improv show “Scared Scriptless,” starring popular comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, is coming to the University of Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. today in the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The comedy program is sponsored by UW Presents.
Known for their quick wit working on the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Mochrie’s and Sherwood’s improv talents will provide interactive comedy and lots of laughs, UW Presents Director Janelle Fletcher says in a news release.
“This show sold out last time it was at UW and for good reason — they’re a stitch and a half,” Fletcher says. “I recommend that you get your tickets early for this jokefest.”
The pair last performed at UW in March 2009.
Tickets are $25 for the public, $20 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $15 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
According to Mochrie and Sherwood, their show is “the world’s funniest improv show” and claim it as the longest-running international improv show on the planet, the release states.
“It will be the most fun you can have with a theater full of people that’s legal and doesn’t include washing up,” Mochrie says on the duo’s website.
“These two will bring you a hearty dose of laughter and shenanigans,” adds Fletcher.
Each year, UW Presents brings a variety of internationally known performers to campus, often at ticket prices much less than at larger venues. Each season usually features five performances during the fall semester and five more during the spring semester. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwpresents to view the remaining schedule.
Contact Fletcher at 766-5139 or janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
Fiesta Primavera
6:30 p.m. Saturday, UW Conference Center
Fiesta Primavera (spring festival), sponsored by the UW student organization MEChA (Movimiento Estuduantil Chicano de Aztlan), returns to the University of Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Fiesta Primavera will include a cultural show, buffet-style banquet, guest speakers and a dance with diverse Latin music at the UW Conference Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.
A limited number of tickets are free with a valid UW identification and also are available to the public. Tickets are available beginning at 11 a.m. today at the Wyoming Union Information Desk.
“Branching Out Our Roots” is this year’s fiesta theme.
“The theme brings attention to indigenous roots and how MEChA empowers itself to continue forward with cultural pride, awareness and engagement,” Crystal Munoz, a co-chair of Fiesta Primavera, says in the release. “It is an exploration of identities and recognizing their narrative as the community moves forward.”
Lilia Soto, a UW American studies and history associate professor, will discuss the importance and history of Latinx (gender-neutral alternative to Latino/Latina) indigeneity. The keynote speaker is Antonio Serrano, the organizer and leader of Juntos, a Cheyenne activist organization that brings awareness to Latinx issues in Wyoming.
Additional guests include Josh Sainz, MEChA’s adviser, Mariachi 307, a Cheyenne musical performance group and folkloric dancers. Marcus Cruz, a local DJ, will provide music.
According to student organizers, Fiesta Primavera focuses on the exposure of cultural heritage of Mexican American identities as well as social issues that inhibit the growth of the community. The combination of Latin music, food, art and tradition intersect to form a cultural experience for the campus community.
Email Munoz at cmunoz3@uwyo.edu for more information.
Second Story Book Group meeting
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobol.
Beginning in the 1870s, before women had the right to vote or a firm standing in the workplace, the book documents a lucky few women who found employment at the Harvard College Observatory and their amazing contributions to the field of astronomy, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for May is “When They Were Young” by Steven Horn.
‘A BREATHING PEACE’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, BCPA Concert Hall
The 40-voice University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine is set to present “A Breathing Peace,” a unique musical experience with five guest speakers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
In a TED-talk-like format with musical commentary, five speakers from the Laramie community will illuminate a personal passion with relevance for today’s world. Speakers were chosen by the Chorale through an application and vetting process in which each applicant was asked to submit a talk that will invite the audience to ponder, converse, and walk away from the evening’s experience having been challenged to think more deeply about the world in which we live, the release states.
Topics are:
Agents of the Divine: Kent Drummond, UW associate professor of marketing
A Sense of Responsibility: Birgit Fowler Burke, singer-songwriter
Without Suffering, There is No Compassion: Mike Vercauteren, Interfaith-Good Samaritan director
Soundtrack of Humanity: Mike Berry, First Christian Church senior pastor
Anthems That Empower: Rod Garnett, UW professor emeritus, music
To highlight the themes of each speaker, the Collegiate Chorale will sing two pieces by Daniel Elder, each written on texts by 13th century Sufi mystic poet, Rumi. Other pieces include “Hlohonolofatsa,” a South African greeting song, “MLK,” a pensive song written by Irish rock band U2 to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King.
In response to Garnett’s talk about how anthems bind people together, the Chorale will sing “Jelem Jelem,” national anthem beloved by the Romani people and the South African National Anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (English: “God Bless Africa”).
The concert ends with Jake Runestad’s “We Can Mend the Sky,” a rousing and hopeful piece with text written by a 14-year old Somali girl who immigrated to the US. The piece is an affirmation of hope and diversity.
The Collegiate Chorale will also teach a simple song to the audience from the Justice Choir Songbook.
Tickets are $10.50 for the public, $7.50 for senior citizens, $6.50 UW students and can be purchased at the UW Performing Arts and Wyoming Union box offices, by calling 766-6666, going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts or at the door. Contact Nicole Lamartine 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW Cello Festival – Cello Choir Extravaganza
5 p.m. April 15, BCPA Concert Hall
Sixty cellists from around the region are set to join together at 5 p.m. April 15 to perform a free concert on in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. This massive ensemble of cellists will be directed by Dr. Michael Griffith and will perform works by Bach, Piazolla, Prokofieff, Jones and Schubert, according to a news release. The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
Lynn Harrell performance
7:30 p.m. April 15, BCPA
World-renown cellist Lynn Harrell is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Harrell playing one of the most beloved works for cello, the “Suite for Solo Cello in G major” by J.S. Bach and will conclude with the “String Sextet Op. 18” of Johannes Brahms, according to a news release.
Harrell will be joined by violinists John Fadial (UW), Jennifer Ross (Grand Teton Festival), violists Barbara Hamilton and Paul Primus (Colorado Chamber Players) and cellist Beth Vanderborgh (UW). Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. April 15, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
UW FESTIVAL OF WINDS CONCERT
7:30 p.m. April 21, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Robert Belser, presents the UW Festival of Winds concert “Origins” at 7:30 p.m. April 21 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
UW’s premiere wind band presents works in homage to Leonard Bernstein, as we celebrate the 100th year of his birth, and to David Maslanka, an American composer whose life we have been celebrating since his genius was lost to the music world last August. The concert opens with “Fanfare Aureus” by Kimberly Archer, and features the premiere of a new work commissioned by Kappa Kappa Psi (the national honor band fraternity), “Hymn to St. Teresa,” by Jocelyn Hagen.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo/finearts for tickets.
‘Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano’
3 p.m. April 22, BCPA Recital Hall
The UW Faculty Recital Series presents “Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano” concert is planned for 3 p.m. April 22 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Founded in 2014, the Trio das Naçoes is Theresa Bogard on piano, Barbara Thiem on cello and Glêsse Collet, according to a news release. Bogard and Thiem have collaborated since 1995, and met violist Collet while performing at the University of Brasilia in 2007.
The program will feature works by composers from Brazil, Argentina, Russia and the United States in addition to the “Trio for viola, cello and piano, Op. 114” by Brahms.
