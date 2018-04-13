UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday,
7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During April, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium can explore two new programs on black holes — one on Galileo’s impact on astronomy and another that explores the cosmos through time.
Children-themed shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturdays. This month also includes four Tuesday night shows, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics/and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Aboriginal Skies” is at 8 p.m. today. Paul Taylor, an Australian storyteller and educator, presents a program that explores the creation story and ancient rock art describing Aboriginal beliefs about the heavens. Visitors will discover the sky the way the Wardaman view it, based on research done with Bill Yidumduma Harney, senior elder of the Wardaman people of the Northern Territory in Australia.
“Exploring the Cosmos Through Time” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Every once in a while, you might hear that the universe is old. How old is it, and has it always looked like it does now? Current theories say that the universe is very old — very, very old. Just like people, it has grown and changed since its birth at the Big Bang. This new program will explore the universe as it has evolved since the Big Bang. Traveling forward through time, visitors will look at the history of the universe, which includes the formation of galaxies; the creation of our solar system and Earth; and an exploration of the timeline in which these events have occurred. After the show, the existence of the universe will shrink to a manageable time-scale: one calendar year. If the Big Bang happened Jan. 1, what day of the year do you think the Earth formed?
Full-dome movie “Dark Matter Mystery” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A mysterious glue — dark matter — fills about one-quarter of the universe. We know that it is out there, but have no idea of what materials it is composed. This full-dome planetarium show takes visitors on the biggest quest of contemporary astrophysics. Visitors will see why we know that dark matter exists, and how this is one of the most challenging and exciting searches science has to offer. Join the scientists on their hunt for dark matter, with experiments in space and deep underground. Will they be able to solve the dark matter mystery?
‘THE BIG HEARTLESS’ PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are today-Saturday. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
UW CELLO FESTIVAL – CELLO CHOIR EXTRAVAGANZA
5 p.m. Sunday,
BCPA Concert Hall
Sixty cellists from around the region are set to join together at 5 p.m. Sunday to perform a free concert on in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
This massive ensemble of cellists will be directed by Dr. Michael Griffith and will perform works by Bach, Piazolla, Prokofieff, Jones and Schubert, according to a news release. The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
LYNN HARRELL PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. Sunday, BCPA
World-renown cellist Lynn Harrell is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Harrell playing one of the most beloved works for cello, the “Suite for Solo Cello in G major” by J.S. Bach and will conclude with the “String Sextet Op. 18” of Johannes Brahms, according to a news release.
Harrell will be joined by violinists John Fadial (UW), Jennifer Ross (Grand Teton Festival), violists Barbara Hamilton and Paul Primus (Colorado Chamber Players) and cellist Beth Vanderborgh (UW).
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. Sunday,
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
Artist Jon Lodge Visit
Tuesday-Thursday,
UW Art Museum
Artist Jon Lodge is set to lead a gallery walk-through of his exhibition “Jon Lodge: Interface” as part of his visit to the University of Wyoming Tuesday-Thursday.
The gallery walk-through, which is free to the public, will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Following the walk-through, there will be a live materials demonstration in which Lodge will create a new work of art, “Modulated Modules,” in collaboration with museum visitors, according to a news release. Participants will be able to add to the work of art from April 19-June 22 or until materials run out.
“Jon Lodge: Interface” presents artwork by the artist, known for his unique approach to materials, process and places of connection. Lodge’s inspiration includes conceptual and minimalist artist Sol LeWitt, jazz and music composition, and the commercial printing industry, the release states.
Lodge is an artist who is motivated by the interface between process and material. His exhibition was composed by interfacing the stochastic — or randomly determined — process with carefully selected material. The exhibition, including the finished collaborative work of art, will be on view through Aug. 11.
During his visit to UW, Lodge will participate in a seminar with students in “Advanced Drawing” and “3-D Modeling,” and also participate in a question-and-answer session with students in a senior portfolio class.
Call the art museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
UW FESTIVAL OF WINDS CONCERT
7:30 p.m. April 21,
BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Robert Belser, presents the UW Festival of Winds concert “Origins” at 7:30 p.m. April 21 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, according to a news release.
UW’s premiere wind band presents works in homage to Leonard Bernstein, as we celebrate the 100th year of his birth, and to David Maslanka, an American composer whose life we have been celebrating since his genius was lost to the music world last August. The concert opens with “Fanfare Aureus” by Kimberly Archer, and features the premiere of a new work commissioned by Kappa Kappa Psi (the national honor band fraternity), “Hymn to St. Teresa,” by Jocelyn Hagen.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo/finearts for tickets.
‘TRIOS FOR VIOLA, CELLO AND PIANO’
3 p.m. April 22,
BCPA Recital Hall
The UW Faculty Recital Series presents “Trios for Viola, Cello and Piano” concert is planned for 3 p.m. April 22 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Founded in 2014, the Trio das Naçoes is Theresa Bogard on piano, Barbara Thiem on cello and Glêsse Collet, according to a news release. Bogard and Thiem have collaborated since 1995, and met violist Collet while performing at the University of Brasilia in 2007.
The program will feature works by composers from Brazil, Argentina, Russia and the United States in addition to the “Trio for viola, cello and piano, Op. 114” by Brahms.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. May 10,
Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by Steven Horn The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month.
