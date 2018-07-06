Centennial will be a bustling town this weekend, with several events in the works, including the 38th-annual Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale.
A fundraiser for the Nici Self Historical Museum, the art show is scheduled to include more than 30 artists displaying and selling their work. Artists are mostly from Centennial and Laramie, working in media including painting, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, photography, sculpture and more.
“It’s just a wide variety of art,” said event chair Arlene Gregory.
The show is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
This year, two pieces by artist Robert Russin will be in the show, courtesy of his son, Gregory said.
“One’s a watercolor and one from his sketchbook,” she said.
Russin has sculptures on display around the country. Locally, he’s known for the 12-foot-tall Abraham Lincoln bust that sits at the Summit Rest Area east of Laramie along Interstate 80. “The University of Wyoming Family” is a sculpture of his that sits in the middle of Prexy’s Pasture on the University of Wyoming campus.
The show and sale will take place on the museum grounds in the barn, which sits behind the depot. The museum sits on the south side of Wyoming Highway 130 just east of Centennial.
A portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the museum. This year, proceeds will go toward building maintenance, Gregory said.
A reception from 7-9 p.m. Friday will include refreshments and beverages.
“It’s a chance for people to meet the artists,” she said.
The Nici Self Historical Museum is operated by the Centennial Valley Historical Association and a host of volunteers. Museum grounds feature a variety of local historic buildings on display, including a railroad depot, log barn, log building, one-room school, beehive sawdust burner and Union Pacific caboose.
The museum collection also includes ranching equipment, photographs and other artifacts from the Centennial Valley. Many items have been donated by local families.
The museum is open noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday through Labor Day and weekends through September.
The art show isn’t the only event in Centennial this weekend. The Elevation Celebration is set for noon-7 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Historic Hotel and Café, featuring music and crafts.
