Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. Windy at times. High 51F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.