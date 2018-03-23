America’s favorite fictional game warden is back for his 18th adventure this spring in the latest novel by Wyoming writer C.J. Box.
“The Disappeared” continues the story of game warden Joe Pickett, this time as he investigates a disappearance at a luxury ranch near Saratoga.
Box is set to make a visit to Laramie as part of his national book tour. He’ll be doing a reading and book signing at noon Wednesday at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center. The event is free to the public.
“The Disappeared,” published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons and set for release Tuesday, begins with Pickett and his family trying to repair their lives after their house was destroyed at the end of the last novel.
The state’s new governor asks Pickett, who lives near the Bighorn Mountains, to look into the disappearance of an overseas visitor while keeping things quiet.
“A British woman, the CEO of a P.R. company, vanishes after leaving a very exclusive, high-end dude ranch near Saratoga,” Box said. “Joe Pickett is sent to try to figure out what happened to her.”
The fictional ranch was based partly on Saratoga’s Brush Creek Ranch, Box said.
Set on 30,000 acres in the Platte River Valley, the ranch was voted the top resort in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.
“I find it fascinating that people from around the world want to be cowboys for a week and will come out here and give up all their electronic devices and claim that it’s the best experience they’ve ever had,” he said.
Pickett is able to reunite with his daughter Sheridan, who works at the ranch as a wrangler. Meanwhile, his outlaw friend, Nate Romanowski, takes issue with a government agency limiting the ability of falconers to hunt with eagles.
Box said he’s always on the lookout for interesting issues in the news in Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West, which he draws into his plots.
“There’s always plenty of issues and controversies to cover,” he said.
When Box began the Joe Pickett series with “Open Season” in 2001, he said, and he had no idea the series would continue this long.
Back then, Pickett was in his late 30s. These days, as the series has continued in real time, the game warden is about 50 years old. He’s maintained his marriage to his wife, Marybeth, while his three daughters have grown from children to adults.
“His children have grown up and matured and moved on, for the most part,” Box said.
A Wyoming native, Box is an avid outdoorsman. His writing has won statewide and national awards.
He said he enjoys his regular visits to Laramie during his book tours.
“It’s usually a packed house,” he said.
