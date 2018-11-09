A biennial exhibition of new work by local artists is set to return to Laramie this weekend.
The sixth Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition and Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1673 Centennial Dr.
During the exhibition, about 30 artists from southeast Wyoming will fill hotel rooms-turned-galleries on the building’s third floor to show off new pieces and talk about their work.
“One of the requirements of the show is that the work be new and not exhibited in the area before,” said John Baker, one of the event’s co-chairs.
The show is the product of the Laramie Artists Project, a volunteer-run coalition of local artists. Baker, who owns Raven Studio Arts, will have drawings, paintings and sculpture on display.
Baker said Fairfield Inn makes a good venue for viewing art because just an artist or two occupy each room, transforming it however they like and creating a personal atmosphere.
“You can actually see the artist and talk to them, rather than wandering through a big open venue with a lot of noise,” he said.
The show includes artists working with paint, sculpture, mixed media, photography and more.
Baker said organizers are expecting more than 1,200 people to come through the exhibition during the weekend, including visitors in town for the Wyoming high school football state championships. Artists will have work for sale, although that’s not the main purpose of the show.
“It’s really a unique opportunity for artists to display their work and meet their public,” he said.
The Laramie Artists Project is always open to new members, and the 2018 exhibit includes several who are new to the Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition.
