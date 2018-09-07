‘SEQUENCING THROUGH TIME AND PLACE: THE CARISSA MINE, NEW WORK BY WENDY LEMEN BREDEHOFT, SUSAN MOLDENHAUER, AND MARGARET WILSON’ CLOSING RECEPTION
6-8 p.m. today, UW Visual Arts Building
“Sequencing Through Time and Place: The Carissa Mine, New Work by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft, Susan Moldenhauer, and Margaret Wilson” will have a closing reception from 6-8 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Visual Art Building Gallery, 22nd Street and Willett Drive. Dance and music performances by Margaret Wilson and Rod Garnett are planned, and the events include refreshments and a cash bar. The exhibition is a contemporary response to the historic Carissa Gold Mine, South Pass City through art, photography and dance, according to a news release. It continues through Sept. 14.
Email moldenhauerphotostudio@gmail.com for more information.
‘ART’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Cooper Center for Creative Arts
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to present “Art” by Yasmina Reza, a comedy that explores how genuine friendships can be tested, according to a news release.
The performance is at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. The house opens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and $7 in advance.
“Art” is the winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and winner of the 1996 Oliver Award for Best Comedy, the release states. The play centers on the relationship between three long-time friends, Serge, Marc and Yvan. Serge played by Karl Knopf indulges in buying a very expensive painting. Marc played by Collin Pierce detests the painting and because of this their relationship begins to crumble. Yvan played by Bob Sell is caught in the middle and struggles to keep the peace between the two. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the painting, questioning what truly constitutes “art.”
This play contains some adult language, the release states. Funding was provided by the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the city of Laramie and Ark Regional Services.
Stop by the Cooper Center for Creative Arts, 1174 N. Fourth St., call 742-3996 or go to www.arkcreativearts.org for more information.
‘THE APPLE DUMPLING GANG’ SCREENING
7 p.m. Saturday, Kiwanis Park
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, plans to screen Disney’s movie “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts, at sundown Saturday at Kiwanis Park (rescheduled from Aug. 21). This is the final movie in the three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive-in movies and is free for all. The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather. The film should begin at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Night Heron Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Night Heron Bookstore, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Murder on the Fly” by local author Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will be at the meeting to discuss the second in his series about a detective turned exterminator. Set in 1980s San Francisco, the hero (and the author) uses his knowledge of entomology to help solve the crime, according to a news release. Attendees can hear Lockwood speak about his writing process, the choice of setting for the novel and what else is in the pipeline.
The Second Story Book Group meets the second Thursday of every month. The selection for October is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
LARAMIE’S INDONESIAN MUSIC ENSEMBLE: GAMELAN CANDRA WYOGA
Performance: Noon Thursday, Simpson Plaza
Practice sessions: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, BCPA Room 1010
Gamelan Candra Wyoga, Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, is set to perform at noon Thursday at the University of Wyoming’s Simpson Plaza. The event is free to the public.
Between sets, attendees are welcome to try the instruments themselves, according to a news release. The instruments were handmade in Bali, Indonesia, before being shipped to Laramie in summer 1996. They were purchased with a gift from the Allan and Regina Willman Fund. The instruments are used for teaching and inreach and outreach throughout the state. Gamelan Candra Wyoga is a community ensemble guided by Balinese gamelan master I Made Lasmawan and dancer Ni Ketut Marni.
“Candra” refers to the beauty of the full moon, the release states. “Wyoga” has a double meaning, indicating both “Wyoming Gamelan” and “meditation on the beauty of the full moon” — a special pleasure in the beautiful state of Wyoming. New members are welcome and invited to join Gamelan Candra Wyoga’s weekly practice sessions from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in Room 1010 of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Go to www.facebook.com/candrawyoga for more information about Gamelan Candra Wyoga and find a performance at www.youtube.com.
‘LARAMIE INSIDE OUT’ SCREENING
6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Wyoming Union Family Room
The public is invited to join Laramie schools, businesses, community partners, city leaders and citizens in honoring the 20th memorial of Matthew Shepard, according to a news release. The documentary “Laramie Inside Out” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public, and complimentary popcorn will be provided. “Laramie Inside Out” is not rated and has a runtime of 56 minutes. Director Beverly Seckinger will lead a panel discussion following the film.
This event reaffirms UW’s values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and community members, the release states. Find the event at www.uwyo.edu to learn more about the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group, future events and how to get involved.
‘TO THE STARS, MOON, AND BEYOND’
7:30 P.M. Sept. 27, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony is scheduled to present its opening fall concert, “To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will present popular music from fanfare to folk, including Holst’s Jupiter from “The Planets,” Sousa marches, a throwback to the music of Glenn Miller featuring the saxophone section, film music by Michael Giacchino and more, according to a news release. Professor Scott Meredith will be also featured in a virtuoso trumpet competition piece from the late 1800s for soloist and brass band. The Wind Symphony is UW’s premiere concert band comprised of the finest wind and percussion musicians.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call at 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
CONSPIRARE PERFORMANCE OF ‘CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, LHS Theater
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Tuesday.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.