LARAMIE ART GUILD MINIATURE EXHIBIT
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through August, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public.
The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
SUMMER FLUTE INTENSIVE FACULTY RECITAL
7:30-8:30 p.m. today, BCPA
Dr. Nicole Riner, flute professor at University of Wyoming, is set to be joined by assisting faculty and UW students Lilian Schmidt and Blair Mothersbaugh in performing works by Copland, Hindemith, Poulenc and Andre to kick off the beginning of Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive, according to a news release. A performance is slated for 7:30-8:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts.
The event is general seating, and admission is free to the public.
Contact Riner at nriner@uwyo.edu or 766-2512 or go to www.uwyo.edu/faoutreach/summer-flute-intensive for more information.
2018 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 25, UW Simpson Plaza
The 2018 Summer Concert Series line-up was officially selected and will be presented by 7220 Entertainment. The series features a different band each Wednesday from through July 25. There will be no concert scheduled for July 4.
The concerts are from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza. Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers (including a veggie option), grilled chicken, salads, drinks and sides for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday: Whippoorwill
July 11: 10¢ Stranger
July 18: Franklin Good Boy
July 25: The Still Tide
Go to www.uwyo.edu/summer-programs, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, follow via @UWYOCAC on Instagram and Twitter, or add @wyounion on Snapchat for more information about Summer Programs. Individuals needing assistance to attend this event should contact the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 766-3160.
LARAMIE MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 1 and July 4, Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell
The Municipal Band Concert Series is back Wednesday evenings during the summer.
The first concert of the 2018 season, presented by the Laramie Municipal Band, will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1, plus the annual Freedom Has a Birthday celebration July 4. The concerts are free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
ARTCONNECT EXHIBITION
Through June 30, ArtConnect Gallery
ArtConnect Gallery is set to present a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Alison Arnold, Joe Arnold, Jerry Glass, Kirby Hornbeck and Wayne Pinch through June 30 at the gallery, 302 S. Second St. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center, according to a news release. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
MEAN MARY BLAZING AT ELEVATION CELEBRATION
Noon July 7, Mountain View Hotel in Centennial
Mean Mary’s new Blazing Tour takes her to Elevation Celebration in Centennial.
Her performance in this music festival will feature the release of her new album, “Blazing,” and her new award-winning action novel, according to a news release. The festival starts at noon July 7 at Mountain View Hotel, 2747 Wyoming Highway 130 in Centennial, and admission is $10 in advance and $15 at door. All ages are welcome.
Go to www.facebook.com/elevationcelebration for more information.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Pre-sale tickets just for UW students will be available through June 29. All UW student ticket sales will begin Aug. 22. Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release. He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance. Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.