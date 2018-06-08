NAUGHTY PINES DERBY DAMES BOUT
7 p.m. Saturday, Laramie Ice & Events Center
The Naughty Pines Derby Dames will be playing in their roller derby home opener Saturday at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. The Pines are facing off against the Denver Wreckin’ Roller Rebels, and a portion of the proceeds are supporting Home on the Range Animal Haven. This is a fun, family-friendly event, according to a news release.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bout starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and free for children 12 and younger. Go to www.facebook.com/events/226337554793382 for more information.
SNOWY RANGE SUMMER THEATRE
“The Marvelous Wondrettes:” 7:30 p.m. June 12-16, BCPA Thrust Theatre
“Baby with the Bath Water:” 7:30 p.m. June 26-20, BCPA Thrust Theatre
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change:” 7:30 p.m. July 10-14, BCPA Thrust Theatre
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to kick off its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Three shows, “The Marvelous Wondrettes,” “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“The Marvelous Wondrettes” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. June 12- 16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. This musical is written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker, directed by Leigh Selting, musical direction by Seán Stone and choreography by Blair Bybee. An off-Broadway hit, the show takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to learn about Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Act II follows the girls at their 10-year reunion.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 26-30 in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Second Story Book Group Meeting
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Second Story Bookstore
Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors” by David George Haskell.
Haskell takes readers to trees in cities, forests and areas on the front lines of environmental change. In each place he shows how human history, ecology and well-being are intimately intertwined with the lives of trees, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for July is “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert Series
7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 1 and July 4, Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell
The Municipal Band Concert Series is back Wednesday evenings during the summer.
The first concert of the 2018 season, presented by the Laramie Municipal Band, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1, plus the annual Freedom Has a Birthday celebration July 4. The concerts are free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Comedian Ken Jeong Stand-up Comedy Performance
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Pre-sale tickets just for UW students will be available through June 29. All UW student ticket sales will begin Aug. 22. Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release. He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance. Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Individuals needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
