SNOWY RANGE SUMMER THEATRE
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change:” 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, BCPA Thrust Theatre
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
The final show is scheduled for two more performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
2018 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 25, UW Simpson Plaza
The 2018 Summer Concert Series line-up was officially selected and will be presented by 7220 Entertainment. The series features a different band each Wednesday from through July 25.
The concerts are from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza. Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers (including a veggie option), grilled chicken, salads, drinks and sides for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday: Franklin Good Boy
July 25: The Still Tide
Go to www.uwyo.edu/summer-programs, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, follow via @UWYOCAC on Instagram and Twitter, or add @wyounion on Snapchat for more information about Summer Programs. Individuals needing assistance to attend this event should contact the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 766-3160.
LARAMIE MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 1, Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell
The Municipal Band Concert Series is back Wednesday evenings during the summer.
The concerts presented by the Laramie Municipal Band are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1. The concerts are free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
NAUGHTY PINES DERBY DAMES BOUT
7 p.m. Saturday, Ice & Event Center
Fresh off winning the 2018 Wyoming Roller Derby Cup, the Naughty Pines Derby Dames will be playing again Saturday at the Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St., according to a news release. The Pines are facing off with the SoCo Derby Dollz, and a portion of the proceeds are supporting Cathedral Home for Children. This is a fun, family friendly event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, children 12 and younger get in for free.
‘Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge’ DEMONSTRATIONS
1-4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21, ArtConnect Gallery
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
Featured artist Havener will work on one of her newest paintings in person as she sets up her easel for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at ArtConnect Gallery. Featured artist Gbayee is set to present animal bone painting techniques as she hand paints an elk shoulder blade and animal skull in person for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21 at the gallery.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 26. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
SNOWY RANGE SUMMER DANCE FESTIVAL
Showcase concert: 7 p.m. July 24, BCPA Main Stage
Gala performance: 4 pm. July 28, LHS Auditorium
The 23rd annual Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival is slated for July 18-28 at the University of Wyoming. This 10-day festival provides participants the chance to study with distinguished faculty, according to a news release. This year, the festival welcomes faculty from the Limón Dance Company, along with special guests Tai Jimenez from Dance Theater of Harlem and Boston Ballet, Thayne Jasperson from the hit musical “Hamilton” and James Sutton from NYU Tisch and New York Theatre Ballet.
The Student Showcase Concert is at 7 p.m. July 24 on the Buchannan Center for the Performing Arts on Main Stage. The showcase allows dancers to perform choreography from their home studios. This event is free to the public.
The festival ends with the gala performance at 4 p.m. July 28 in the Laramie High School Auditorium. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at the UW Fine Arts Box Office or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Go to www.snowyrangedance.com, like the group on Facebook or follow the group on Snapchat and Instagram @snowyrangedance for more information about Snowy Range Summer Dane Festival.
MOVIE IN THE PARK
7 p.m. July 26, Undine Park
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, announces “Three Amigos,” featuring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short, will be screened July 26 at sundown following the conclusion of the Thursday Local Market at Undine Park. This is the second film in a three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive in movies and is free for all attending. The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at about 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather. The film should start at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
AMERICAN AQUARIUM PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Aug. 3, Cowboy Saloon & Dancehall
The band American Aquarium is set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Cowboy Saloon & Dancehall, 108 S. Second St., in support of their new album “Things Change,” which was released June 1.
The band’s latest album is a powerful narrative chronicling the last two years as seen through the eyes of front man BJ Barham, which is stacked with his personal, yet relatable storytelling, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thecowboysaloon.com/events. Tickets are $12 and the doors open at 8 p.m. The opener is Jaime Wyatt.
Go to www.alleyesmedia.com/clients/american-aquarium for more information on the band.
BIG CEDAR FEVER PERFORMANCE
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5, Alibi Pub
Big Cedar Fever is set to perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Alibi Pub, 404 S. Fourth St. Big Cedar Fever is a string swing band out of central Texas that specializes in Western swing and jazz, according to a news release.
Three part harmonies and tight musical arrangements draw listeners in, only to be taken away by the classic style and lyrics that recall another time and place. Formed in January, the trio includes Georgia Parker on jazz-box guitar, Ian Lee on fiddle, and Nick Lochman on the upright bass.
Email Jacob Peirce at jwppromotions@gmail.com or go to www.alibipub.com for more information.
LARAMIE ART GUILD MINIATURE EXHIBIT
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through August, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT
July 1-31, Coal Cree Coffee Co. downtown
Aug. 1-31, Coal Cree Coffee Co. uptown
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned from July 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co. downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., and Aug. 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave. This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Pre-sale tickets just for UW students will be available through today. All UW student ticket sales will begin Aug. 22.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.