SNOWY RANGE SUMMER DANCE FESTIVAL
Gala performance: 4 pm. Saturday, LHS Auditorium
The 23rd annual Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival is slated to conclude Saturday at the University of Wyoming. This 10-day festival provides participants the chance to study with distinguished faculty, according to a news release. This year, the festival welcomes faculty from the Limón Dance Company, along with special guests Tai Jimenez from Dance Theater of Harlem and Boston Ballet, Thayne Jasperson from the hit musical “Hamilton” and James Sutton from NYU Tisch and New York Theatre Ballet.
The festival ends with the gala performance at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Laramie High School Auditorium. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at the UW Fine Arts Box Office or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Go to www.snowyrangedance.com, like the group on Facebook or follow the group on Snapchat and Instagram @snowyrangedance for more information about Snowy Range Summer Dane Festival.
LARAMIE MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SERIES
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell
The Municipal Band Concert Series is set to conclude Wednesday evening.
The concert, presented by the Laramie Municipal Band, is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
The show is sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department and free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
AMERICAN AQUARIUM PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Aug. 3, Cowboy Saloon & Dancehall
The band American Aquarium is set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Cowboy Saloon & Dancehall, 108 S. Second St., in support of their new album “Things Change,” which was released June 1.
The band’s latest album is a powerful narrative chronicling the last two years as seen through the eyes of front man BJ Barham, which is stacked with his personal, yet relatable storytelling, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thecowboysaloon.com/events. Tickets are $12 and the doors open at 8 p.m. The opener is Jaime Wyatt.
Go to www.alleyesmedia.com/clients/american-aquarium for more information on the band.
BIG CEDAR FEVER PERFORMANCE
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5, Alibi Pub
Big Cedar Fever is set to perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Alibi Pub, 404 S. Fourth St. Big Cedar Fever is a string swing band out of central Texas that specializes in Western swing and jazz, according to a news release.
Three part harmonies and tight musical arrangements draw listeners in, only to be taken away by the classic style and lyrics that recall another time and place. Formed in January, the trio includes Georgia Parker on jazz-box guitar, Ian Lee on fiddle, and Nick Lochman on the upright bass.
Email Jacob Peirce at jwppromotions@gmail.com or go to www.alibipub.com for more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Gathering from the Grassland: A Plains Journal” by Linda Hasselstrom.
The author, a nature writer, poet and leader in land stewardship, examines several generations of family diaries searching for an understanding of her ancestors and for direction in planning for the future of her South Dakota prairie ranch, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for September is “Murder on the Fly” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
‘DANCING BETWEEN EARTH AND SKY: VERTICAL DANCE AT VEDAUWOO’
10 a.m., 1 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m. Aug. 26, Vedauwoo Recreation Area
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present “Dancing between Earth and Sky: Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 25 and 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, 16 miles east of Laramie.
Created and co-directed by UW professors Margaret Wilson and Neil Humphrey and featuring several guest artists and live musicians, “Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” has been an end-of-summer favorite with local audiences since 1998, with the natural rock formations at Vedauwoo offering a spectacular setting for the dance, which covers the entire performance area and connects the land to the sky, according to a news release.
Tickets are $8 presale at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Only limited tickets will be available for sale onsite for $10, and patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
LARAMIE ART GUILD MINIATURE EXHIBIT
Through August
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through August, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT
July 1-31, Coal Cree Coffee Co. downtown
Aug. 1-31, Coal Cree Coffee Co. uptown
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned from July 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co. downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., and Aug. 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave. This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
All UW student ticket sales will begin Aug. 22.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.