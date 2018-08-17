UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During August, shows at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will take a closer look into the ancient and unseen aspects of astronomy, according to a news release.
Children-themed planetarium shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The month also includes four Tuesday night shows at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics by clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“The Art of Space” is at 8 p.m. today. Historically, humanity has gazed at the cosmos and seen a giant tapestry but, recently, science has dominated the way we look to the heavens. This program looks at space not as the scientific curiosity, but as the artistic inspiration. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
A full-dome film screening of “From Earth to the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for thousands of years. This film explores theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
SHARON LOUDEN INSTALLATION
Renowned artist, educator and advocate for the arts Sharon Louden will be in-residence at the University of Wyoming Art Museum to install a new suspended, temporary custom sculpture through today in the Centennial Complex lobby.
The installation will be completed and fully open to the public Saturday. During the two weeks of installation, the public will have the opportunity to observe the unfolding of the artwork and the artistic process, according to a news release.
Using bright, highly reflective, curved aluminum sheets, Louden will build upon her past site-specific installations that engage with the unique architecture of the Centennial Complex. The composition will act as a “drawing in space,” transforming the area from the entrance and spilling out into the sun-drenched windowed area. Louden’s installations change significantly depending on the vantage point, outside light and weather conditions, which cause them to create new forms and tensions of seemingly inﬁnite combinations, the release states.
During Louden’s time at UW, she also will participate in lectures, discussions and class visits related to her books on the professional practice of a successful artist at UW and other institutions around the state of Wyoming and Colorado’s Front Range.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
‘SOAP SUDS ROW: THE BOLD LIVES OF ARMY LAUNDRESSES, 1802-1876’ BOOK DISCUSSION
5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Centennial Library
Jennie Lawrence, Laramie author and schoolteacher, is set to discuss her book, “Soap Suds Row: The Bold Lives of Army Laundresses, 1802-1876,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St. Her talk focuses on a little-known aspect of military history, according to a news release. Adventurous, brave women marched hundreds of miles following U.S. Army troops in the Civil War and the wars on the western frontier, washing soldiers’ clothes and linens. Often, they carried their babies and tugged small children, and they were among the first non-native women on frontier outposts, the release states.
This presentation is the last in a series of free summer public programs at the Centennial Library. Attendees are encourages to arrive early to enjoy light refreshments and visit with the presenter. Email Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com for more information.
HOSPICE OF LARAMIE WINE GALA AND TASTE OF LARAMIE
6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Laramie Plains Civic Center
Hospice of Laramie recently announced its annual Wine Gala and Taste of Laramie, slated for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St. This is the largest event of the entire year that benefits Hospice of Laramie and the work the organization does in the community, according to a news release.
The event will include wine samples from regional vendors, food from local restaurants and caterers and a silent auction and raffle prizes from local and regional businesses and individuals, the release states. Tickets for the 2018 Wine Gala and Taste of Laramie are only available online this year at www.hospiceoflaramie.com/wine_gala.html. Those who need assistance in purchasing tickets can call Hospice of Laramie or come by the Hospice House, 1754 Centennial Drive. Tickets are $60 per person.
‘DANCING BETWEEN EARTH AND SKY: VERTICAL DANCE AT VEDAUWOO’
10 a.m., 1 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m. Aug. 26, Vedauwoo Recreation Area
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present “Dancing between Earth and Sky: Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 25 and 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, 16 miles east of Laramie.
Created and co-directed by UW professors Margaret Wilson and Neil Humphrey and featuring several guest artists and live musicians, “Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” has been an end-of-summer favorite with local audiences since 1998, with the natural rock formations at Vedauwoo offering a spectacular setting for the dance, which covers the entire performance area and connects the land to the sky, according to a news release.
Tickets are $8 presale at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Only limited tickets will be available for sale onsite for $10, and patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
LARAMIE ART GUILD MINIATURE EXHIBIT
Through August
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through August, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT
Aug. 1-31, Coal Cree Coffee Co. uptown
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned from Aug. 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave. This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
RELATIVE THEATRICS PRODUCTION OF ‘I’M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD’
7:30 p.m. Sept. 5-8, Sept. 13-15, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5-8 and Sept. 13-15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Sept. 5 is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Night Heron Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Night Heron Bookstore, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Murder on the Fly” by local author Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will be at the meeting to discuss the second in his series about a detective turned exterminator. Set in 1980s San Francisco, the hero (and the author) uses his knowledge of entomology to help solve the crime, according to a news release. Attendees can hear Lockwood speak about his writing process, the choice of setting for the novel and what else is in the pipeline.
The Second Story Book Group meets the second Thursday of every month. The selection for October is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
CONSPIRARE PERFORMANCE OF ‘CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Laramie High School Theater
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
All UW student ticket sales will begin Wednesday.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
