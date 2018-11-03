CHEYENNE – Members of Gov. Matt Mead’s initiative to diversify Wyoming’s economy continue to sketch out the design for an engine they hope will power the state’s economy into the future. But as they worked to build a framework that will last decades, the group landed on where they should focus their efforts in the immediate future.
One of the things they’ll focus on soon is creating a brand for Wyoming.
The executive committee of ENDOW – which stands for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming – met Friday in Cheyenne. And much of the meeting focused on where the five business sectors it hopes will drive Wyoming economy in the future overlapped, and where immediate efforts could be made to push the mission forward.
“What today was really about was prioritizing what’s important, and how are we going to organize ourselves going forward to get some action plans moving,” said Greg Hill, chair of the ENDOW Executive Council.
Moving forward, Hill said the group would focus on three things – how they could build a brand for Wyoming, how to create an environment where entrepreneurs choose Wyoming as their base, and ensuring the University of Wyoming will be a statewide partner in spurring economic success.
Hill said the branding aspect was something Wyoming has never had to deal with, because attracting businesses never was a priority when the state’s mineral wealth kept the coffers full.
“As you think about developing a new economy, I think Wyoming has got to go out and be very proactive in terms of why the state is a great place to do business, why it’s a great place to live and why businesses should want to be attracted to the state,” Hill said. “We studied the data from other states, particularly from surrounding states. And those states that didn’t have the benefit of mineral wealth had to aggressively do that branding. So I think we’re going to have to do the same thing if we want to compete in the new economy.”
Part of those branding efforts would likely focus on making Wyoming the heart of the next wave of innovation, especially when it comes to blockchain and cryptocurrency, as well as other fledgling technology.
The state has already made efforts on that front, and part of the discussion Friday focused on how to make the state a sandbox for startups to experiment.
Jerad Stack, a Casper-based entrepreneur and committee member, said the state’s work on building a regulatory framework around blockchain is just the first step. Creating the space and regulations for fledgling technologies to grow, Stack said, will help to draw in innovators and put Wyoming on the map as a focal point for the next wave of technology.
“These companies and industries are looking for a place to play. And we’re trying to figure out how to make Wyoming become that place for them to play,” Stack said.
Stack said a major hurdle to entrepreneurship is the lack of access to capital for startups. Wyoming has traditionally been one of the hardest states in which to access funding for fledgling businesses, but Stack pointed to the creation of Kickstart Wyoming by the Legislature this year as just one tangible step ENDOW has made in both promoting new ventures and changing the perception of the state.
While changing the perception is a key focus of ENDOW, preparing for a change of leadership was also a focus Friday.
Members of the committee wanted to make sure the efforts of ENDOW don’t end once Mead leaves office and aren’t drastically curtailed with the election for the next governor.
Throughout the meeting Friday, members talked about plans to hold an hours-long discussion with whoever won Tuesday’s election next month. Hill said the goal would be to not only lay out what the committee has been able to accomplish, but also where the new governor wants to see it head.
“It’s important in the transition of government that’s about to come that ENDOW continue to move the ball down the field,” Hill said. “We’ve made a lot of progress; we’ve got a lot of things done. A lot of accomplishments I’m proud of. But I don’t want to get distracted by a change in administration.”
Gubernatorial candidates Democrat Mary Throne and Republican Mark Gordon have expressed interest in continuing the work of ENDOW, and they’ve also made diversifying the state’s economy part of their focus on the campaign trail.
Ramsey Scott is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at rscott@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @RamseyWyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.