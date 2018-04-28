Educational Credit Management Corporation Group is closing WyoTech’s doors soon, but the automotive repair school could reopen in July — locally owned and under a private business model.
“The teach-out of the WyoTech campus in Laramie was originally scheduled to be completed by June 22,” ECMC Group CEO and President Jeremy Wheaton writes in an email.
“Given that we are currently in negotiation regarding the future of the school, we are exploring options that would allow students to continue in the event a final agreement is made.”
Former WyoTech student, instructor and president, Jim Mathis received a letter of intent Thursday from ECMC indicating the company was amenable to going forward with a proposal Mathis drafted in March to acquire the WyoTech Laramie campus.
“We definitely have a start on the process,” Mathis said. “We’ve been fortunate to work with ECMC and the state, and now, we are working on a due diligence list, which we’ll work through with ECMC to make sure everything goes as planned.”
Founded in 1966, WyoTech was established in Laramie and expanded during the next five decades to include seven campuses nationwide at its height. In 2015, Zenith Education Group, which was created by ECMC, purchased 56 campuses from Corinthian Colleges, Inc.
On Nov. 8, Zenith announced it would cease enrollment at WyoTech Laramie and 20 other post-secondary schools.
At the time Zenith announced the closure, WyoTech Laramie employed 65 full-time workers, and nearly 400 students were enrolled at the campus.
During Wyoming’s 2018 Legislative Session, the Legislature approved amendment to Senate File No. 1, adding a $5 million low-interest loan from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, benefitting a school fitting WyoTech’s description and geographical location without naming WyoTech specifically.
The section would allow Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Business Council “to solicit proposals for the continued operation of an automotive technology trade school.”
“The support we have received from the Laramie community and the state has been phenomenal,” Wheaton writes. “We are optimistic for a successful outcome and excited to see the legacy of WyoTech continue in Wyoming. We also are committed to subsidizing the operations for several years to come.”
On the state’s side of the acquisition, Mathis said the process was underway.
“The (Wyoming) Business Council has approved the recommendation, and we are just working through the loan now,” Mathis said Friday. “The governor has indicated he would approve it based on our contract with ECMC. We have a letter of intent, which is the basic parameter of everything.”
Mead’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
If ECMC and Mead approve the acquisition, Mathis said he hopes to reopen WyoTech immediately.
“We would like to start a small class in July if it all possible,” he said. “If we could get 20-30 students, I would be very happy.”
Students currently attending the school could be able to enroll for supplementary courses, running about three months, but Mathis said new students would need to enroll for core programs, which run for nine months.
“Historically, WyoTech always started students every quarter, and based on what we know today, we would follow that same calendar,” he added. “We are looking at enrolling students again in October, and our budget would be for around 50 students.”
Mathis didn’t include acquisition of the WyoTech housing in his original proposal, but he said some details changed during the process.
“If this goes through, we ended up getting the dorms as well,” Mathis said. “That became part of the negotiations. We’ll be subleasing all facilities — training and housing — from ECMC.”
In a letter to WyoTech faculty and staff, ECMC confirmed the letter of intent and included a positive message.
“We recognize the value that WyoTech has provided to the community and are hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that will enable WyoTech to continue to provide career and technical training in the automotive field,” the letter states.
Other than the state, Mathis said one other investor was involved in the acquisition, and while he would not name the investor, he said it was a family member.
“WyoTech would be family owned and operated,” he said.
As of press time Friday, Mathis could not confirm the number of staff positions he planned to open, but he said, “We’re going to retain as many employees as we can.”
The letter of intent does not seal the deal, but Mathis said it was a good start.
“The only thing that would shut this down is if we found something that would be detrimental in the due diligence process,” he said.
If Mathis was unable to acquire WyoTech, ECMC might review a proposal from the Laramie County Community College.
“Dr. Joe Schaffer, president of LCCC, and Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville have been tremendous partners throughout this process,” he writes. “We are moving ahead with the proposal from Jim Mathis based on the recommendation of the Wyoming Business Council. In the event it doesn’t come to fruition, we would consider the LCCC.”
