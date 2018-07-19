Inside the Downtown Clinic, 611 S. Second St., patients seek relief from their physical ailments. The intention of a new community garden that sits outside is to bolster the physical care while also tending to mental, emotional and spiritual health.
“Whether you garden or not, when you’re there, your blood pressure goes down, and it has a real positive impact on you as a person,” said Pete Gosar, Downtown Clinic executive director.
The tucked-away garden is surrounded by walls on three sides and an alley on the fourth. Artist Dan Toro is at work on murals that will cover the walls, featuring images of plants and clasping hands. Hollyhocks in bloom dot the edges of the space, while raised beds occupy the rest of the area.
Naomi Boldon, an Americorps VISTA volunteer at the clinic, has been building the garden during the last year, transforming it from a parking lot into an oasis.
“The idea is that we’re extending physical health care outside of the physical walls of the clinic,” she said.
With the help of donations, grants and volunteer labor from businesses and community organizations, she built garden beds, filled the space with benches and installed irrigation and composting systems.
Gabion walls, which are metal cages filled with rock, spiral upward to form an herb garden with thyme, lemon balm, lavender, California poppy, oregano, chives and echinacea. An adjacent bed holds peppermint, yarrow and a Canada red choke cherry tree.
Nearby, re-purposed bricks stacked in neat rows form a fruit bed with rhubarb, strawberries and raspberries bushes.
Vegetable beds draped with sun cloth hold peppers, squash, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, cucumbers and sunflowers.
“Everything in here is either medicinal or edible,” Boldon said.
Plastic tubs drain into drip irrigators, ensuring that plants receive a steady supply of water. Volunteers will be enlisted to fill the tubs and weed the beds.
“It’s meant to be as sustainable as possible,” she said.
Gosar said food security and nutrition are concerns for clients of the Downtown Clinic, a volunteer-run organization that offers primary health care for low-income, uninsured adults in Albany County. The clinic distributes fresh produce provided by Feeding Laramie Valley to its clients, and garden produce will supplement those distributions or be eaten by volunteers.
He envisions moving the clinic’s reception area to the garden on nice days, to allow people to relax outside before and after their appointments. Clients who want a space of their own to garden could find a spot there as well, he said.
“Often, they rent or don’t own the building they live in, so they don’t have access to a garden box,” he said.
The garden is also a public space that’s open to the community. Anyone is welcome to stop by and relax in a sunny spot that’s protected from the wind.
“The garden is meant for all members of the community, whether it’s someone in the community, a volunteer, a patient,” Boldon said. “We really want it to be a place where people can come together.”
Anyone interested in volunteering in the garden can call 745-8445.
