Volunteers gathered Thursday afternoon on Huron Street, a windswept road just inside Laramie’s southern city limit. Bearing shovels, rakes and gloves, the small group set to work clearing branches, bricks and other debris from around one of the street’s few houses, preparing the place for its next inhabitants — a family of six in need of shelter.
The house’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is lending the one-story home to a family displaced by the Wade’s Mobile Manor fire in March.
“They’ll be moving in at the end of the month,” said Family Promise of Albany County Director Ava O’Hollearn, who helped organize the clean-up.
Family Promise is an organization that aims to assist homeless and low-income families achieve independence. It partners with churches to provide temporary shelter for families in need.
On March 5, a fire burned down nine structures, leaving seven families without adequate housing, food or other resources.
Many Albany County residents sprang into action, donating to the coalition of charitable organizations stepping up to assist the displaced families. United Way of Albany County, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and other organizations from across the county were inundated with donations of food, clothes, other material goods and offers of assistance.
Within two weeks, United Way announced it raised $35,000 specifically for the families in need, while Interfaith-Good Samaritan Executive Director Mike Vercauteren said finding long-term housing was the next priority.
The family planning to move into the Huron Street house once lived next to the trailer where the fire started. O’Hollearn said the family lost just about everything except their lives and their dog.
“I believe that they were staying with family in a very small apartment,” she said. “I think it’s a two-bedroom apartment, if I remember correctly. But this is a large family — it’s a husband and wife and they have four children. So, it’s kind of tight quarters, but yet they were able to be together as a family unit and still have their dog with them.”
The yard was not in bad shape, but city of Laramie Human Resources Specialist Jasmine Parten said she — alongside a few other city employees present for the cleanup Thursday — felt they wanted to do something.
“We’re just happy to help in any way that we can,” she said.
City employees were involved through the city’s mentorship program, which pairs individuals with those more experienced in a given area of interest. The optional program focuses on personal development, Senior Human Resources Generalist Kristi Andrews said.
“At the city, we just believe a lot in volunteering,” she said. “I think what Family Promise is doing is really cool and we want to be a part of that.”
O’Hollearn said Family Promise of Albany County would be there to assist the displaced family whenever they were ready.
“It’s my understanding they can stay as long as they like to, until they get back on their feet,” she said. “In time, once they are settled and if they’re interested in other services that we provide, we will be happy to help them however they would like.”
