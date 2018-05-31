Dog bites are a common occurrence in any populated area where dogs are kept as pets, but each incident runs the risk of exposing people to rabies, a Laramie Police Department representative said.
“Any bite that breaks the skin that comes from a mammal, the animal is quarantined for rabies,” LPD Animal Control Officer Teresa Bingham said.
The last time rabies was detected in a dog in Laramie was about 13 years ago, and everyone involved was vaccinated immediately, so no humans contracted the disease. But Bingham said animal control has detected rabies in skunks and bats around Laramie as recently as two years ago, so the officers maintain a vigilant watch.
Infecting the central nervous system, the rabies virus causes disease in the brain and results in death, the Centers for Disease Control reported. Early symptoms in people include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort.
“As the disease progresses, more specific symptoms appear and may include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation (increase in saliva), difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia (fear of water),” the CDC reported. “Death usually occurs within days of the onset of these symptoms.”
A number of dog bites have recently been reported in Laramie and gained traction on social media, but LPD Lt. Gwen Smith said the number of incidents has not increased compared to 2017.
“We’re right on par with last year,” Smith said. “As of May 28, (2017), we had 32 animal bites reported. And as of May 28, (2018), we also had 32 reports.”
Peak times for animal bites are holidays and events, Bingham said.
“When large amounts of people come together (such as graduation events), we see a lot more bites reported,” she said. “So, it comes in spurts.”
Once an animal bites a person, Bingham said that animal is quarantined for 10 days to determine whether it could have rabies.
“If nobody comes forward to claim the animal within five days, it is usually tested at the lab, which requires a biopsy of the brain, so the animal is euthanized,” she said. “But we have some flexibility to quarantine the animal for the full 10 days at the animal shelter, so there are options.”
When approached by an unfamiliar dog, Bingham said people can take several actions. If the dog is friendly, she said many people capture it and check for tags to return it to its owner. But if it’s aggressive, Bingham said the best thing to do is back away to a safe spot and call LPD dispatch at 721-2526.
“You should never run or turn your back to an aggressive animal,” she said.
If bitten by an animal, Bingham said animal control recommends people contact their health care providers immediately.
If a person’s animal bites someone else, she said city ordinance requires pet owners to notify animal control about any bite that breaks the skin.
Bingham isn’t Laramie’s only animal control officer, but it’s not a large crew, Smith said.
“Currently, we are staffed at three full-time animal control officers,” she said.
The best way to contact animal control is through LPD dispatch, Bingham said.
To ensure pets’ shots are up to date, pet owners can call their veterinarian or the Laramie Animal Shelter at 721-5385.
