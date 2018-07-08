Fighting fires can build up an appetite, so the University of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center is helping feed fire crews battling the Badger Creek Fire.
Ignited June 10, the wildfire quickly engulfed more than 20,000 acres, but after a week of firefighting and a few days of rain, the fire died down and most the crews returned home or left to fight other fires.
As the bulk of the fire personnel dispersed, so too did the catering contractor.
“(The U.S. Forest Service) called UW, because they saw we delivered,” said Eric Webb, the UW executive director of residence life and dining services. “We’re slower in the summer time, so there was an opportunity to do this. It helps keep our staff busy, and it covers our costs, which is important.”
UW Associate Director of Washakie Dining Becce Ford said the firefighters ate breakfast at 6 a.m. and dinner at 8 p.m. with a sack lunch to tide them over between meals.
Because the meals were served beyond the dining center’s normal operation hours, Ford said the staff were allowed to volunteer for extra hours.
“A lot of our staff (is) volunteering because they feel really important helping the firefighters,” Ford said.
“I have a gal who’s worked several days in a row now. She said, ‘It does my heart good to help the firefighting efforts in a way that I can.’”
Firefighter diets are fine-tuned through research to ensure the personnel remain at peak performance throughout their deployments. A field study produced in 2002 reported male firefighters burned an average of 4,758 kilocalories a day while consuming only 4,068, and female firefighters burned an average of 3,550 kilocalories a day while consuming only 3,222, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The result was energy deficiency and significant weight loss, sometimes cutting into lean body weight.
In response, the department issued new guidelines for feeding firefighters, which called for a daily intake of about 6,000 calories between meals and supplements — both solid and liquid.
Additionally, the study found the diet should consist of 60 percent carbohydrates, 25 percent fats and 15 percent protein.
Add these restrictions to feeding people with various allergies and dietary needs, and Ford said the result is an immense undertaking for her summertime staff.
“The different allergies can make it challenging,” she said. “A couple firefighters are celiacs, and we provide non-dairy options, vegetarian options, so it gets interesting.”
On top of providing crews with food, Webb said UW also housed several fire personnel.
“We had anywhere form 60-140 firefighters staying here at one point, but as the fire activity picks up, most of them have moved back to Harmony School,” he said.
Despite the long hours and dietary challenges, Ford said her staff rose to the occasion and benefited from the experience.
“They really came together as a team,” she said. “They’ve loved the opportunity to contribute to the community.”
Webb said Badger Creek was not the first fire he’s catered, and his department would be ready for the next.
“We’ll help whenever we can, however we can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.