Defendants take plea deals in drug cases

Two drug cases reached plea deals Wednesday in Albany County Second District Court.
Taylor Jarnagin of Laramie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamines as part of a deal.
According to an affidavit, during a traffic stop on May 1, an alleged friend of Jarnagin’s, Jeremy Shill, was pulled over. After a search of the vehicle, an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a bag of methamphetamines and a firearm on the floor of the vehicle. The driver claimed they were not his. It would be illegal for Shill to be in possession of a firearm because he holds the status of a convicted felon.
Jarnagin turned herself in the next day to the Laramie Police Department, according to court documents. She told the officers that both the gun and methamphetamine were hers, and she did not want her friend to get in trouble.
The plea deal would see Jarnagin released on probation, however plea deals are not final. The maximum punishment for her alleged crime is seven years in jail. Jarnagin was released on a $10,000 signatory bond until the sentencing hearing.
The second case involved Juan Campos of Washington state. He pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and would potentially face probation under his plea deal. Albany County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius said in court the defendant was pulled over, and the officer smelt the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Britzius said the officer searched the defendant and found a pipe used to smoke marijuana. Further search of the car turned up a dog food bag which contained two pounds of the plant.
Campos was also facing extraditable warrants from Washington.
Defense Attorney Randy Hiller requested same day sentencing so his client could be extradited sooner. Second Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken denied him same day sentencing. Kricken said she had too little information to go on at that point to make a ruling.
