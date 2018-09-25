Deadlines were set Monday in Lyle Williams’s lawsuit against the University of Wyoming. If the university’s lawyers want district court judge Tori Kricken to throw out the case via summary judgment, they’ll have until Nov. 19 to ask.
Uinta County resident Lyle Williams is challenging the legality of UW’s gun ban on campus after receiving a citation while there for the Wyoming Republican Party Convention this summer.
Attorneys in the case now have until Oct. 29 to submit stipulations. Since there is unlikely to be any dispute of the facts in the case, stipulating evidence would save the parties’ time during trial preparation.
After the November deadline for submitting cross motions for summary judgments, the deadline for replies to the motions is Dec. 14.
That should allow the attorneys to request, propose or ask for different rulings, orders or directions for the case.
Rather than going to trial, summary judgment is common means of deciding a case like Williams’ — which hinges on a legal question, not the material facts of the incident.
During the convention, Williams received a trespassing citation for openly carrying a firearm without permission.
UW Regulation 2-178 says weapons must be relinquished to UW Police Department and will be returned once the owner leaves campus. Williams argues this is in violation of Wyoming Statute 6-8-401 (The Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act) which says, “No city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity shall authorize, regulate or prohibit the sale, transfer, purchase, delivery, taxation, manufacture, ownership, transportation, storage, use, carrying or possession of firearms” with some exceptions. Williams said at the convention that he brought the firearm to campus with the intent of receiving the citation so he could challenge the university regulation.
Attorneys from UW argued in August that the university is not subject to the gun protections of the U.S. Constitution or Wyoming statute since it does not fall under the “city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity” classification described there.
More information about future hearings or will be decided as stipulations and motions are examined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.