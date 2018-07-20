Young dancers from around the region will be working with professional choreographers for the next week as part of the Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival, and Laramie audiences will have two opportunities to view the results.
The Student Showcase is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage, and admission is free.
The festival’s Gala Performance is set for 4 p.m. July 28 at Laramie High School. Tickets are $12.
Marsha Fay Knight is a professor at UW who is co-directing the festival together with Jennifer Deckert. She said the festival, now in its 23rd year, allows students of all abilities to learn from and perform with professionals.
“An important component to this is that people have an opportunity to have access to a high-quality dance experience regardless of whether they’re from a rural place or a city,” she said.
This year, faculty members are from the Limón Dance Company based in New York. In addition, special guests include Tai Jimenez from Dance Theater of Harlem and Boston Ballet, Thayne Jasperson from the musical “Hamilton” and James Sutton from NYU Tisch and New York Theatre Ballet.
The Limón Dance Company was formed in 1946 by choreographer José Limón and his mentors, who were innovators in the world of modern dance. The company continued after Limón’s death in 1972, performing works from his repertoire as well as commissioning new pieces.
During the 10-day festival, which started earlier this week, student dancers attend six sessions or rehearsals each day along with seminars, presentations and discussions. They’ll study ballet, tap, modern, jazz and hip hop styles. Students as young as 12 are attending from across Wyoming and surrounding states. UW students are also part of the festival.
“We’ll have quite a good presence from our university students,” Knight said.
Dance teachers are invited to attend seminars with the guest artists to pick up teaching strategies and talk about approaches to instruction.
During the Student Showcase, students are encouraged to perform pieces from their home studios or that they’ve choreographed themselves.
“It’s fun,” Knight said. “You see whatever they want to bring. We allow them access to have their work presented.”
The Gala Performance features works developed during the festival.
“They rehearse with a person of really great renown in the dance world,” Knight said. “At the end, they get to perform the work that they have been rehearsing.”
The gala also features performances brought to Laramie by the professionals. The Limón Dance Company is preparing a couple classic pieces for the gala.
“They will present two rather iconic works that come from the repertoire of José Limón’s choreography,” Knight said.
She said participants have a unique opportunity to work and perform with dancers from a professional company.
“They dance side by side on the same stage, and it’s really quite exciting for the young dancers in the making, and then to see these beautiful artists perform the works of José Limón,” she said.
Knight said the experience is also enriching for UW faculty and students, who are rehearsing pieces prepared specifically for them.
“We are in the very early stages of working with two pieces that the Limón artists will set on our UW kids that we’ll carry forward not only to the dance festival but into the next academic year,” she said. “These pieces will live with us and feed us through next year’s productions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.