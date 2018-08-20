A record-setting runner is living in our midst, and she’s planning to add to her extraordinary resume when she departs this week to run the 132-mile perimeter of Oahu in Hawaii.
Helene Neville moved to Laramie in January and currently works as a nurse at Laramie Care Center. But the last few years have taken her to every state in the continental United States — on foot and on her own.
She’s the first woman to complete such a feat, the first to do it self-supported, and just the second person ever.
Neville, 57, is planning to check states No. 49 and 50 off her list with her run around Hawaii and a forthcoming run across Alaska, scheduled for this fall, for a total of 13,535 miles.
“I’m so proud to be going to the 49th state representing my new community,” she said.
A run from coast to coast
Neville grew up in Pennsylvania and later lived in Iowa, where she worked as a public health nurse and fitness coach.
“Even in high school, I always wanted to be two things — a nurse and a coach,” she said.
Her nursing career was inspired by her mother’s nurturing and loving personality, along with a desire to serve others.
“I believed that nursing was this profession where they always give and they never give up, and my mom was like that,” she said.
In the early 1990s, Neville was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks the immune system. The health scare inspired her to start running, and she completed the Chicago marathon in 1998 after chemotherapy and radiation treatments and three brain surgeries. She later founded the Des Moines marathon in 2001.
In 2010, living in Arizona, she had just turned 50. She was adjusting to life with her youngest son off to college and still grieving the death of her mother several years earlier. That’s when she decided to do something big.
She had written a book urging nurses to focus on their own health, and she decided to go for a long run.
“I thought, I’m going to start at one ocean and run across America with this book and inspire nurses to be better ambassadors of health, and inspire health in the community,” she said.
She trained for about a year and then did just that, running 2,520 miles from Ocean Beach, California, to Atlantic Beach, Florida, over 93 days in the summer. The route had been run before, but never in the summer.
For Neville, summer was a good time for the run because it meant she needed less gear, and she loved the heat. Friends driving an RV would drop her on the highway, drive ahead 30 miles to make camp, and wait.
She underestimated the grueling conditions she would encounter and the enormity of the challenge. In arid New Mexico and west Texas, towns are few and far between.
“It’s void of stores and places and people,” she said.
But as she neared the Atlantic Ocean, she decided she wasn’t ready to hang up the shoes.
“I just wanted to keep going,” she said.
In 2013, after a cancer relapse and having written a book about her coast-to-coast trek, she ran from 1,520 miles from Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, to the Mexican border town of Tijuana in 45 days. During the run, she carried a 26-pound urn containing the ashes of her brother, who had just died.
This time, she stowed her gear in an Isuzu Trooper and relied on strangers she met along the way to drive ahead with her so she could drop off the car, then drive her back to the stopping point from the day before. Sometimes strangers also offered a meal or a bed. On the drive back to the starting point, she’d drop water bottles every few miles and hope they would still be there.
Neville continued that trend on runs from Florida to Maine in 2014 and New Brunswick, Canada, to the Washington coast in 2015.
“Imagine, over 12,800 miles, having to find somebody to help me every day to drop the car,” she said. “I was able to get around America because people helped.”
She supported her runs by selling T-shirts and books, and her accomplishments drew the attention of media outlets around the country, including Runner’s World magazine and ABC News. She shared her story in hospitals and schools in towns she passed through.
Along the way, she met generous people who couldn’t wait to help a stranger on a strange journey. She spent a night in a convent and another night in inner-city Los Angeles. This was America, she said, and this was community.
“I learned to never say no,” she said. “People just want to help and be part of it, and it’s so beautiful.”
Struggling across Wyoming
After finishing her run around the perimeter of the country, Neville returned home to Las Vegas, Nevada. There, she ran 135 miles up and down the Las Vegas strip to thank the community for its support during the 135 days of her most recent leg.
She then experienced another cancer remission and went through more chemotherapy treatment. Meanwhile, she ran 26 miles in Philadelphia with a chemo port in her chest in honor of her brother, including 16 miles up and down the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a staircase made famous in the movie “Rocky.”
In 2017, Neville decided to run almost 4,000 miles through the remaining 12 states she hadn’t yet covered in the country’s interior, including Wyoming. Two weeks after her port was removed, in May 2017, she toed the starting line in Evanston on what would be the toughest leg yet.
She was planning to cross Wyoming along Interstate 80 in about six days, but was hit with debilitating altitude sickness. She managed about 10 miles a day but also found herself in the hospital at one point.
“It took me 30 days to get out of here because I was so sick,” she said.
Wyomingites, she said, truly took care of her. They sat with her in the hospital, found her on the road to check on her, donated hotel rooms and ran beside her.
Laramie resident Janeen Jones, who lived in Elk Mountain last spring, met Neville through a friend and together they hosted her as she passed through the area. Jones expected Neville to run through in a couple days, but a spring blizzard had dumped wet snow, the wind was blowing and Neville struggled with the elevation.
Jones saw a sandwich blow out of Neville’s hand and worried about trucks blowing over onto her, but Neville never complained.
“She thought it was an incredible state and her attitude was so positive,” Jones said.
By the time Neville reached the Lincoln Monument east of Laramie, she had regained her strength and started throwing down huge miles day after day. Jones reconnected with Neville in Nebraska and watched her complete 44 miles on a 93-degree day.
“At that point, I thought ‘Oh my gosh, this woman is exceptional,’” Jones said.
Jones witnessed generosity in Wyoming that she didn’t see in other states as she accompanied Neville, especially the Wyoming Highway Patrol officers who stopped to make sure she had water.
“She found that Wyoming hospitality all the time,” Jones said.
Laramie, the site of some of Neville’s hardest days, became her new home a few months after she finished last September. She returned because the people drew her back.
“It’s that greater sense of community where humanity’s on display and you just love your neighbor. It is literally right here,” she said. “That says a lot because I’ve run through 48 states.”
Preparing for Hawaii
In the midst of 12-hour shifts at Laramie Care Center, Neville has been training for Hawaii with body-weight exercises and by running laps of the Turtle Rock Trail in the Medicine Bow National Forest while wearing a weighted vest. She occasionally runs along I-80 to and from the trailhead.
She’s departing for Hawaii on Thursday morning and plans to run 10-20 miles upon arrival. She’ll have a donated support car to use and several friends to accompany her along the two-lane highways that circle the island. The run should take four or five days, she said.
Neville said she runs four or five miles an hour when she’s in her groove, and on most days she spends about six hours running.
When she wakes up in the morning, she eats oatmeal or toast and brings cooked chicken with her. Along the way, she’ll maintain her caloric intake however she can. She craves protein and fat like bacon or steak, plus salty foods like chips. She’ll never turn down anything someone offers.
“I’ll stop and eat a half-gallon of ice cream at the store,” she said.
Every evening, without variation, she eats a steak and a big salad, “to refuel and rebuild everything.”
Neville is planning to leave for Alaska in October, after the funeral for her father, who recently died. She’ll start at the Canadian border and head west, eventually returning to Anchorage after a month or so.
“I’m so looking forward to it because I love a challenge, honestly,” she said.
She’s hoping her first Laramie winter will prepare her for the Arctic conditions she’ll encounter, and she’s been outfitting herself by scouring the racks at NU2U.
“I am so decked out in other people’s clothes that were very cheap,” she joked.
Neville said she’s planning a local send-off event before she leaves for Alaska, which will include a screening of a documentary in which she’s featured called “The Human Race.” The film premiered in June and should be available on Netflix soon.
She’s also working on another book about her entire running project and the people she’s met, and said she’s in talks about a movie. She’s been invited to run across Cuba and Ireland and said she’ll definitely consider those offers. She’s proud of her inclusion in a traveling art piece called Flag for Hope Project alongside a slew of celebrities. More information about her projects is available on her website, oneontherun.com.
Neville said she feels healthy and strong these days, and she’s ready to tackle Hawaii as a Laramigo, coming from a place that epitomizes the community she went looking for on her runs.
“Wyoming came to take care of me, so that’s why I came back,” she said.
