County to launch new juvenile drug court

Albany County is set to launch a new drug court for juveniles after receiving grant funding from the state, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said.
The county is required to begin accepting juveniles for the program Aug. 15.
County officials applied for state funding this winter and were awarded about $77,000 in May — much to the surprise of Trent, who said she “did not anticipate receiving this money.”
“I’m really wowed by it and what’s going to happen with this juvenile drug court,” she said.
The county was originally given a July deadline to put out a request for proposals to find treatment services but was given a 30-day extension. Trent said a response for treatment services is due Aug. 3 and she expects to have someone hired Aug. 10.
Trent said Albany County will use a “unique model that’s not used in the state.”
Typically, juvenile and adult drug courts are operated together. Participation by a defendant is purely voluntarily.
The Albany County version will allow for court-ordered referrals and the state’s initial grant money will be sufficient to treat four juveniles.
Trent said she hopes to get more funding to treat more juveniles in the future. If the Albany County system is effective, Trent said it could become a model for other counties to use.
“They’re watching us closely,” she said.
Trent hopes the new system will also be much cheaper for the county, which has to expend its own funds to place juveniles in residential treatment facilities outside of Albany County.
Albany County School District No. 1 will be an “integral partner” for the project, Trent said. The new drug court will work to create flexible school schedules allowing juveniles in drug court to receive out-patient treatment while attending school and staying in their own home.
Trent said the ultimate goal is prevent young people from becoming “part of the criminal justice system.”
The county is moving forward with its request for proposals a week after it was announced as the recipient of Wyoming’s 2017 Neal D. Madson Excellence in Juvenile Justice Award. The award is presented by Gov. Matt Mead’s State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice and Volunteers of America.
The award recognizes one county for its work with juvenile offenders each year.
Since 2014, Albany County has reduced the use of secure detention for juvenile offenders by 34 percent. The reduction came after Trent introduced a “single point of entry” in 2015 to streamline the services provided by local agencies.
A screening team now meets weekly to review citations issued by police and refers juvenile offenders to various diversion programs.
When diversion is not deemed as a viable option, the team then determines the most appropriate court in which to file charges.
In 2015, Trent’s office also formed the “child protection team” in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
The committee reviews child abuse and neglect cases to make decisions about services to be provided.
This is the first year Albany County has received the statewide award.
Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson praised Trent for leading the county’s change in juvenile justice programs.
“This is your vision and you put all these processes in place,” he told her Tuesday during a county board meeting.
