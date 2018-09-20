Albany County plans to sell $1.575 million worth of bonds in the spring to fund projects that can’t wait until tax revenues from the Special Purpose Excise Tax trickle in over the coming years.
Under the ballot language of the 6th penny tax reauthorized in August, the county was authorized to bond for $2.1 million.
Before the county commissioners’ Tuesday meeting, the county had budgeted to bond for $2 million, but whittled the sum down after Chairman Tim Chesnut suggested the bond use should be as little as possible.
The county has IT upgrades planned for phone systems, hardware and networking. $610,000 of that was being originally planned to be covered by bonds, but the county expects to bond for just $500,000 and rely on emergency funds to cover other IT needs if necessary.
Sheriff David O’Malley will use $250,000 to renovate aspects of the county jail, including adding a padded cell to protect people detained during a mental health crisis.
The Albany County Fair will use $325,000 to help its efforts in purchasing the 3.7-acre Range Arena property south of town and incorporating it into the fairgrounds.
Commissioners will use $400,000 to renovation the north entrance of the courthouse.
Along with funding for Laramie and Rock River, the SPET tax approved the new funding for the county after overwhelming public support at the Aug. 21 election.
The ballot measure approved $11.9 million in funding for Albany County, with little more than half of the funding being used for road work.
Tax collections are expected over 12 years and bond funds need to be expended within three years of the bond sale.
Albany County Treasurer Linda Simpson said bond sales are typically finalized the same day they’re offered.
“You’d get money almost immediately,” Simpson said. “It happens very fast once you get there.”
The lead up to the bond sale, however, is an arduous process, she said. The county will need to contract out several aspects of preparation and undergo an interview process with Standard and Poor’s to receive a new bond rating.
