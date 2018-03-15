The Albany County Commission could use the sixth penny specific purpose tax to fund improvements to county facilities, which do not currently have other funding sources.
The Albany County Commission, Laramie City Council and Rock River Town Council met March 8 to discuss how to use potential specific purpose tax revenue, which could be renewed during the Wyoming Primary Election on Aug. 21.
County Commissioner Heber Richardson said voters would be presented a list of the projects each of the entities are proposing along with how much they would cost. If the tax is renewed, it would continue until enough money from the sales tax is collected to pay for the cost of the projects.
“We come up with a list of projects (with) a price tag for them, and that money goes to pay for those projects until the tax is collected,” Richardson said. “We have been collecting the 2010 sixth-penny-specific purpose tax and we are just about to finish collecting it.”
Several maintenance projects were proposed to improve IT infrastructure, roofs and other projects in Albany County buildings, he said.
“There are some renovations that need to be done in the (Albany County) Detention Center that have never been done,” he said. “It seems like that detention center is pushing 30 years old, so it needs some lovin’ over there.”
One of the projects the County Commission is considering would provide funding to fix drainage and other problems at the Albany County Public Library, Richardson said.
“I was in grade school, and that library was open, and a lot of the furnishings and so on are the original ones from the early ‘80s, so it makes a challenge for them to maintain the building,” he said. “The library doesn’t really have a funding source or an endowment to take care of those things, they really are dependent on tax payers in an ongoing way and that sixth penny sales tax is how all these things are dealt with.”
The Albany County Fairgrounds could also benefit from the specific purpose tax. With the sixth-penny funds, the fairgrounds could annex the Range Arena at 3031 Fort Sanders Road into the fairgrounds, Richardson said. The Albany County Fairgrounds Foundation proposed to incorporate the arena into the fairgrounds several months ago and is requesting the county’s help for the purchase.
“There is an arena that is adjacent to the county fairgrounds that the fair foundation wants help to purchase,” he said. “It is a unique opportunity for the fair to acquire something that is turnkey ready to go.”
Richardson said providing Laramie Regional Airport funding is one of the top priorities.
The funding could be used to rebuild the terminal building and parking lots, which is estimated to cost about $14 million. Helping the airport pay for the new terminal would improve air service in the community and help bring in businesses, which could increase sales tax collections.
“I think that we commissioners recognize that (for) economic development, the airport is super important,” he said. “It gets tougher and more expensive to go to Denver International Airport, and the Laramie airport is super convenient and helpful for business and the general traveling public to use the airport.”
The County Commission has until May 1 to decide which projects the county would present to voters, Richardson said.
“It is easy to identify the projects — it is harder to come up with the cost,” he said. “First, we have to identify the projects, then we come up with costs … then priority shuffling and maybe some will fall off the back if it is too expensive for the slate of projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.