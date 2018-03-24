To best prepare Albany County for future emergencies, the County Commission approved the application for a Wyoming Department of Homeland Security grant to provide funding for equipment used in emergency situations.
The grant application comes in the wake of a fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, which destroyed nine structures requests about $157,400 for county agencies to improve county security and emergency response. It could provide the county with funding to replace old radios in county vehicles to improve communication between first responders, and also making sure the Albany County Fairgrounds has power during emergency situations by purchasing a generator.
About $77,000 for the next two years would be requested to replace older radios in road and bridge vehicles that also respond to emergency situations, Albany County Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Binning said.
“The biggest gap that we have for our radios being up to date is our county road and bridge,” Binning said. “We are trying to get some mobile radios in the graders and some of their trucks updated because that is the most important piece of equipment we have that helps with supporting responders during an emergency and the recovery effort.”
Albany County Grants Manager Tai Wright said they are also requesting about $30,000 from the grant to purchase a generator at the Albany County Fairgrounds in case there is a power outage there as the county is using the facility.
“(The grant would be used) to purchase a generator for use at the fairgrounds to continuously provide power, in the event that electricity goes out, or there is a need for a generator,” Wright said. “Recently, we used the fairgrounds as an emergency shelter for individuals and animals.”
Around 11 a.m. March 5, firefighters received a call of a structure fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, Albany County Fire District No. 1 Chairman Art Sigel said. Soon after the first fire engine started battling the blaze, people were being evacuated from the trailer court to the county fairgrounds.
“Things were really happening fast at Wade’s,” he said. “There was a lot of smoke, the windows of the first trailer were sucked in and the fire got an extra breath of life which accelerated.”
As the Albany County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents from the trailer court, some first responders went into the trailers to rescue their occupants just moments before they caught fire, he said.
“A family of five or six was rescued very shortly thereafter, or about that time, from the second trailer by a sheriff’s deputy,” Sigel said. “Later, a 91-year-old man was rescued from the fifth trailer by two central department volunteers.”
