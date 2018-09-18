Albany County commissioners have bid out two 35-acre fuel reduction projects in northern Albany County that will ask contractors to remove “hazardous fuels” along Soldier Creek.
“There’s been a lot of storm damage in that area,” said Kim Gullickson, a contractor who’s handled fuels reduction programs for the county in recent years.
The project was originally bid out as one 70-acre project in May but received no bids.
The county’s grants manager, Tai Wright, said it seemed contractors felt the project’s scope was overly daunting. After dividing the project in half, Wright said she’s expecting more interest.
“I’ve had contractors request the bids so I’m hopeful,” she said.
The 70-acre fuels reduction project connects to other fuel reduction efforts along Harris Park Road that began around 2010.
Bids for the project are required to be submitted by Sept. 21. All work is required to be completed by Nov. 30, 2019.
The work is funded by grant money administered by the Wyoming State Forestry Division.
The projects will not remove all trees in the 70-acre perimeter, but the contractors will need to prune branches within eight feet of the ground for left ponderosa pines.
Project specifications also require that “dead and dying aspen shall be removed.”
