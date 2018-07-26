Council looks at how to inform voters on tax

As the Laramie City Council discussed a letter to the editor of the Laramie Boomerang that would educate the public on the sixth penny during its Tuesday meeting, councilors debated the transparency of the road spending and if they should put in how much money could go to paving West Laramie in their message.
The council members are hoping to educate voters about the sixth penny, a sales tax that will appear on the primary ballot Aug. 21, Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said. They could not include an advocacy one way or the other on the issue as a council in the letter, she said.
However, in the single vote against the letter was Councilman Dave Paulekas, who opposed because it did not address his main complaints. He’s contended voters have a right to know how much money from the $22 million sixth-penny road fund would be used to fund paving streets in West Laramie and the expected buy-in for property owners on streets to be paved.
Councilman Bryan Shuster said the number one thing he has heard from constituents is the question of what percentage of the tax revenue would go toward paving streets in West Laramie. He said the sixth-penny is very important, and he wants it to succeed. Shuster said he has talked to people who considered voting against the sixth penny and said they have gotten the wrong impression.
“Half of them haven’t even read the ballot, and their mind is already made up,” He said. “They are not going to read that ballot when they go in there. Either they are going to be for or they are going to be against when they walk in.”
Shuster said he is afraid people are going to vote the measure down. The tax would go to more than just roads. It would go to other sources such as Laramie Regional Airport, he said. Shuster said he wants there to be transparency so voters will know exactly what they are casting their ballots for.
Because councilors had not decided on a policy for paving West Laramie yet, they could not put a number down, Summerville said. She said the ballot contains language that states projects will be presented to the council each year and members would decide on the projects through the next 10 years. She said there will be public input for each project.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said she would have been OK with tabling the letter so the council can decide on a number, but she has doubts on if they can come down on a figure before the vote happens.
“What you are hoping for might be an impossibility,” Pearce said. “The amount that could end up being spent over in West Laramie is X. It is an unknown amount. To say it is between X and Y is also relatively unknown.”
She also said the current language allows a certain amount of flexibility in which projects they can consider and decide to do, which is why so many roads were put on the ballot.
Councilman Joe Shumway said the City Council will look at how it spends the sixth penny comprehensively and will stretch every dollar it can for road projects. He said the entire process was simpler than some were making it out to be.
Councilwoman Phoebe Stoner said she hears Paulekas’ concerns about the transparency of the sixth penny and said the City Council would ideally have had the conversations earlier. However, she said she does not feel comfortable deciding the policy in haste, because the conversation would be long and complex.
The resolution approving the publishing of the letter was passed on a vote of 7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.