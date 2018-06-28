Council discusses roads

Paving West Laramie will come at a great cost, and the Laramie City Council isn’t certain the money is there to do it.
The state of roads in Laramie was the focus of a City Council work session Tuesday. The council examined costs associated with infrastructure and the quality of streets the City Council wants to see.
City Manager Janine Jordan called on council members to consider their first policy decision on the issues in a future session. That question is what the newly paved roads would look like and what features are to be included.
“The policy question that we need answered is. Do you want to allow ribbon paving, or do you want a full-on paved, gutter and sidewalk every single street when we are converting gravel to a paved surface?” Jordan asked.
Jordan said there are several options for the features the council must decide on, and the engineers will construct a plan to fulfill specifications.
It is part of a long-term discussion on converting gravel roads in the community to paved roads, particularly in West Laramie. During the past decade, more than half of West Laramie’s roads have been paved, with a remaining 11.5 miles of gravel road left to be paved. There are also 5.5 miles of gravel roads in the rest of the city that could be paved, Jordan said.
Another topic of discussion was where the city will get the funding to meet its needs. It would take an estimated $26 million — $46 million throughout the next decade to pave the remaining gravel road, Jordan said.
Mayor Andi Summerville said that’s the reason there are multiple work sessions set up to discuss the topic. It is a large policy decision the council must make, and councilors need all the information, she said.
“This is a very large policy discussion and decision,” Summerville said. “The city manager and I have set up a schedule so that we are not going to make this in one night.”
Councilman Joe Shumway said they need to balance out what features can go into the streets and what funds are available.
“I think that we have to realize that we’re not going to go out and spend a $100 million in the next 10 years — we don’t have it,” Shumway said. “I can’t perceive of a way to get it. So, we are going to have to say, when we have an opportunity, we have to determine which of those standards we are going to put in.”
Councilman Bryan Shuster also had questions on how the city will be paying for all of these projects, including questioning whether property owners should pay part of the bill.
“Who is going to be paying for it?” Shuster asked. “Is it going to be a joint project, city and homeowners? Are we expecting the city to pick up 100 percent? Are there some grants available that are going to help out all of the above?”
The next City Council work session is currently scheduled for July 10.
