Candidates from Ward 3 hoping to grab a seat on the Laramie City Council debated the best and worst things the city’s elected officials have done in recent years, the sixth-penny renewal and a nondiscrimination ordinance.
The League of Women Voters of Laramie hosted the forum Thursday. It was moderated by Anne Alexander, associate vice provost for undergraduate education at the University of Wyoming.
All the candidates for Ward 3 showed up, including incumbent Councilman Bryan Shuster, Jason Jensen, Karl McCraken, Erin O’Doherty and Christina Maki. The primary election for City Council Ward 3 will put four candidates on the general election ballot, meaning one of those candidates will be eliminated in August.
Best and worst
The candidates were asked what they thought were the best and worst things the Laramie City Council has done over the past two years. While they mostly agreed on the best — the city’s bike trails — they disagreed on their criticisms.
While Shuster praised the bike trails, he criticized the construction of the bike and pedestrian bridge over 22nd Street. He said the city desperately needs a stop light at 22nd and Reynolds streets to help with traffic during the school year.
Jensen praised the Pilot Hill project, but criticized the implementation of policies. There are times where the enforcement of rules has not been uniform for starting new businesses, and some have had to go above and beyond, Jensen said.
Agreeing with Shuster, Maki said there should have been a stoplight built at 22nd and Reynolds streets. She also said there needs to be better parking for students at the high school, as they are less likely to carpool.
McCraken said there needs to be a bigger push for staff availability. Another area the city could improve would be to better foster retail options in Laramie so the sales tax money would stay in the city, he said.
O’Doherty said the best thing the council did was issue a proclamation supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students, since a large portion of ward 3 is made up of people attending university. She said she did not like the unequal enforcement of statutes about landscaping in the city.
Sixth penny
Alexander said they received several questions from the audience about the sixth-penny tax, which is a 1 percent sales tax that goes to specific purposes. The questions focused on the money going towards paving, how much of that money should go to paving roads in West Laramie, how much property owners should contribute and transparency of the ballot. All of the candidates supported the implementation of the tax.
Jensen said it is a complex issue. He supported adjacent property owners buying in and said they should use a model from 15 years ago where the city would pay 75 percent, the state 10 percent and the residents would pay 15 percent.
There are a lot of issues with city roads and transparency, Maki said. Speaking from experience, Maki said the gravel roads are a hazard and the City Council should stop kicking the can down the road.
McCraken said it is a tough issue, but the sixth-cent tax is absolutely necessary for the city of Laramie and Albany County.
The city can no longer hand down the bill to their children, O’Doherty said. Input is needed from the people to decide how the money should be used, she said.
Managing water would be an important use of the sixth-penny, Shuster said. The Laramie Regional Airport is also counting on the tax, he said, to expand their terminal. Shuster said 8-10 percent of the money for road should go toward West Laramie streets.
LGBTQ ordinance
Alexander asked the candidates if they support the city’s ordinance that prevents discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.
Maki said it was a great move by the city to implement the non-discrimination ordinance. The University of Wyoming and WyoTech being in Laramie means the population is younger, so it is very important to have an open and safe place, she said.
McCraken said he doesn’t care what a person’s orientation is, and he knows several people who identify as LGBTQ. He said he would not get rid of the ordinance.
Since the two votes against the ordinance came from Ward 3, O’Doherty said, she thought the ward was not represented well. She said it is an important civil right and an economic issue.
While he voted for the first version of the ordinance, Shuster said he voted against the second version. He said that he wouldn’t vote for it without the religious exemption, since a pastor could be fined and/or arrested for not officiating a wedding.
Jensen said the ordinance is necessary, since social media makes things very transparent across the region and it reflects badly if we are not protecting LGBTQ individuals.
It is important for people to be safe and happy, he said.
