In preparation for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities summer convention, the Laramie City Council approved a series of resolutions Tuesday outlining policies the council would like the 2019 Legislature to address.
During a special meeting, the council reviewed seven resolutions regarding municipal funding options, anti-discrimination legislation and extra-territorial planning. After approving and signing the resolutions, Mayor Andi Summerville said the council plans to send them to WAM for consideration while crafting the association’s 2019 legislative agenda.
The resolutions were not read aloud or provided to the public during the public meeting, but the Laramie City Clerk’s office provided them upon request.
Councilor Phoebe Stoner, appointed to the council in November, inquired about how many resolutions most cities send to WAM for consideration during the summer convention.
“Most cities send two or three,” Summerville said. “We’re a very active city, but this is certainly the most (resolutions) I’ve seen us send.”
Listed below are the names of the resolutions the council considered, accompanying council comments and council’s vote for each.
— Resolution 2018-28: supporting anti-discrimination legislation for Wyoming.
Councilor Klaus Hanson said the resolution could add a line recognizing Laramie’s anti-discrimination ordinance.
“I think it should be pointed out to the Legislature we are ahead of the curve,” Hanson said.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
— Resolution 2018-29: supporting payment in lieu of taxes for state-owned properties.
Councilor Dave Paulekas said he didn’t think the legislators would consider this resolution.
“It’s my opinion the Legislature will laugh at that and throw it out,” Paulekas said.
The resolution was approved 8-1, with Paulekas voting against.
— Resolution 2018-30: supporting local air service as essential to Wyoming’s prosperity.
Councilor Bryan Shuster said resolution 2018-30 was a good-neighbor policy but would have minimal effect on the Laramie Regional Airport.
“(Senate Enrolled Act No. 40) that they’re currently doing doesn’t affect Laramie in any way, shape or form,” Shuster said. “This might help Cheyenne, which is without air service right now.”
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
— Resolution 2018-31: supporting municipal financial independence and authority.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
— Resolution 2018-32: supporting municipal storm water enterprise funds.
Summerville said the resolution was in response to a failed bill during the 2018 Legislative Session, but did not name which bill.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
— Resolution 2018-33: supporting equal and accessible state-to-municipal funding necessary to continue the basic municipal services Wyoming residents rely upon.
Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said the resolution reflected previous discussions among the councilors.
“(The resolution is) asking the state implement proportionate per-capita funding and move away from funding ranging the direct distribution from $30 per capita to $2,500 per capita for municipalities,” Jordan said. “And establish a consistent amount of recurring annual funding.”
Hanson said he was uneasy with the resolution’s language.
“I’m a little leery of this one, because the Legislature has tinkered with this for years,” he said. “I wonder whether this could conceivably be a disadvantage to us. I wonder if we are qualified to tinker with that one, or suggest the legislators tinker with that one.”
Councilor Joe Shumway said the resolution would not negatively affect Laramie.
“We have nowhere to go but up,” Shumway said.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
— Resolution 2018-34: supporting municipal extraterritorial planning as necessary to secure Wyoming’s economic prosperity.
Resolution 2018-34 is a response to a municipal jurisdiction bill signed by Gov. Matt Mead — which removed municipalities joint role in the process of planning subdivisions within one-mile of city limits.
“This resolution basically is telling WAM that we want them to move forward and support legislation that figures this mess out,” Summerville said. “Keep it on the table, because we’re not happy as a city with what came out of the legislative session.”
Hanson made a motion to amend the name of the resolution to “a resolution supporting municipal and county growth planning authority.” The council unanimously approved the amendment.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
After the resolutions were approved, the council recessed into a work session to discuss the next meeting’s agenda and adjourned from the special meeting into an executive session regarding litigation, as allowed by Wyoming state statute 16-4-405(a)(iii) and confidential information, as allowed by Wyoming state statute 16-4-405(a)(ix).
The executive session was the council’s seventh this year, according to City Council minutes. So far, the council has hosted seven regular meetings, five special meetings and one joint meeting in 2018.
